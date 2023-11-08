Consultation launched on proposals for a new framework in England for the regulation of precision bred organisms used for food and animal feed

The Foods Standards Agency is seeking views on proposals for a new framework that will regulate the use of precision bred organisms (PBOs) for food and animal feed.

The Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act 2023 became law in England in March. The Act provides for the creation of a new regulatory framework in England for the pre-market authorisation of precision bred organisms for use in food and animal feed and its enforcement. The FSA has set out proposals for this new framework in a public consultation, launched today, and is seeking views from all interested parties.

Precision breeding continues to attract considerable interest. This consultation is an important opportunity for everyone, including consumers, civil society groups and industry to engage with us as we develop proposals for the new regulatory framework. The FSA Board recognises the potential for precision bred organisms to bring benefits to the food system. We want to introduce a system that provides safeguards and confidence that precision bred organisms for food and animal feed are safe before they are allowed on the market. Professor Susan Jebb, Chair of the Food Standards Agency

The Act applies to England only, as will secondary legislation made under it. Due to the operation of the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020 and the Windsor Framework there are implications for the other UK nations as set out in the consultation. We therefore welcome feedback from interested parties from across the UK on this aspect.

The consultation is available on the FSA website, and responses are required by 8 January 2024.

For more information about precision breeding and the FSA’s role, watch ourFSA Explains: Precision Breeding.