Welsh Government
|Printable version
Consultation launched to give holiday lets more flexibility
New proposals have been suggested to adjust the way tax rules for self-catering holiday let owners are applied.
Since April 2023, self-catering properties must be available for 252 days and actually let for 182 days each year to pay non-domestic rates instead of council tax. The rules were brought in to ensure property owners make a fair contribution to their local community.
The Welsh Government is seeking views on 2 key changes to the way the rules are applied, to give the sector extra stability:
- Allowing holiday let owners to use an average of 182 days let over several years. This means those who narrowly miss 182 days letting in the latest year would remain on non-domestic rates if they had achieved it on average over 2 or 3 previous years.
- Allowing up to 14 days of free holidays donated to charity to count towards the 182-day target.
The consultation also asks whether councils should consider giving businesses more time to adjust, such as a 12-month grace period before they may have to pay higher council tax rates when they move from non-domestic to domestic classification.
Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford said:
Tourism makes an important contribution to the Welsh economy and to Welsh life. Wales has so much to offer, and we want to ensure we realise that potential in a way that achieves a balance between our communities, businesses, landscapes and visitors.
We work closely with tourism and hospitality businesses to help address the challenges they face, while ensuring everyone makes a fair contribution towards local economies and funding public services.
While most holiday let owners are already meeting the new rules brought in from 2023, with 60% of properties meeting the letting criteria, we have listened to those working in the sector and are proposing small changes to the current rules to support them.
The consultation is open until 20 November. Respond to the consultation here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/consultation-launched-to-give-holiday-lets-more-flexibility
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government publishes draft legislation on the ban on greyhound racing in Wales28/08/2025 16:10:00
A draft version of the legislation that will ban greyhound racing in Wales has been published today.
Almost a third of Wales volunteering according to new survey results27/08/2025 15:05:00
32% of people said they volunteered, impacting thousands of lives in their communities.
£300k investment transforms Ponthir club into thriving community hub27/08/2025 14:05:00
Thanks to over £300,000 in Welsh Government support, Ponthir’s local Sports and Community club has been transformed into a vibrant multi-use facility supporting sport, education, and community life.
Broadband grant delivers life-changing connectivity27/08/2025 13:05:00
A deaf and disabled man from Powys who struggled with no broadband access and no mobile signal at his home says his digital connectivity has been transformed thanks to Welsh Government support.
Yr Orsaf shows lasting impact of community facilities funding22/08/2025 14:05:00
A building in Penygroes that stood empty for years has been transformed into a thriving community hub, now serving as a vital resource for people across Dyffryn Nantlle.
Two year waits at lowest level in 4 years21/08/2025 14:05:00
The number of people waiting more than 2 years for treatment fell to the lowest level since March 2021 in June, the latest NHS figures show.
GCSE results day 2025: Education Secretary gives her congratulations to learners21/08/2025 11:25:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle met with students at Ysgol Y Strade in Llaneli who were collecting their results.
Explore Wales’ breathtaking coastal path with TfW’s ‘Rail to Trail’ campaign20/08/2025 15:10:00
Fancy a getaway and some fresh air this bank holiday weekend? Why not jump on a train and head for one of Wales’ famous coastal locations for a walk or bike ride and enjoy the country’s breathtaking scenery?