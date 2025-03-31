Transport for London
Consultation launching for the next proposed Superloop express bus route in east London
The proposed SL12 route would run between Rainham, Ferry Lane and Gants Hill extending the Superloop network even further into outer London
- The consultation is open from 28 March 2025 until 23 May 2025
- The Superloop express routes, which launched in 2023, are already providing customers with quicker journey times to key town centres, hospitals, schools, and transport interchanges
- The Superloop is also helping to make sustainable bus travel a more popular option for people in outer London
- As part of the Superloop expansion, the proposed SL11 consultation is currently open for feedback until 13 April 2025
- Feedback from the 'Bakerloop' consultation is currently being analysed
Transport for London (TfL) is inviting Londoners to provide feedback on the next proposed express bus route, running between Rainham, Ferry Lane and Gants Hill via Romford. The route would be known as SL12 and would further improve access to the growing industry and business districts located in the south of Havering by enhancing north-south links.
The proposed SL12 route would provide areas in east London not already linked by the rail network with easy interchange with the existing SL2 route, as well as the London Underground at Gants Hill, and Elizabeth line and Overground at Romford. Customers can also benefit from the Mayor's Hopper fare, where unlimited bus journeys can cost £1.75 as long as they are made within one hour of touching in.
The game-changing Superloop, a 138km network of express bus services, has transformed travel in outer London and added more than six million kilometres per year to the capital's network. Since the first Superloop was launched in June 2023, figures show the average increase in passengers on all Superloop corridors (including parallel routes) is five per cent which is 12 per cent higher than the network average. There are currently nine routes in operation, with the SL4, running between Canary Wharf and Grove Park, launching next month on 7 April when the Silvertown Tunnel opens.
Work to expand the Superloop bus network is now underway. Londoners are still able to provide feedback on proposed plans for an express bus route running between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich, via Thamesmead and Woolwich, which is currently out for consultation. The proposed SL11 would support the early stages of regeneration plans in the Thamesmead area and proposals to extend the DLR. The consultation on the 'Bakerloop' express bus service, connecting stations and areas that form part of the proposed Bakerloo Tube line extension route, running between Waterloo, Elephant & Castle and Lewisham, is now closed. The consultation report will be published in due course.
Geoff Hobbs, TfL's Director of Public Transport Service Planning, said: "Following on from the success of the Superloop express bus services in outer London, we know there is a much-needed demand for these routes. Buses are still the most affordable and green way to travel around the capital, and by offering new public transport options will better connect the local community to the rest of London. We are committed to working closely with the relevant boroughs to ensure these express bus routes work for all and encourage everyone to respond to the consultation."
Ray Morgon, Leader of Havering Council, said: "We are pleased to be working with TfL on a proposed SL12 Superloop route in the borough, something our residents really need and want. This will help towards improving our north south connectivity. The success of the Superloop speaks for itself and because of this, we would like more coverage of the borough.
"So we encourage residents to get involved in the consultation to inform this new exciting much needed rapid bus route in the borough."
Notes to Editors
- The consultation for SL12 can be found: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/sl12-superloop
- The consultation for SL11 is still open for feedback and can be found: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/sl11-superloop
- Information on the 'Bakerloop' plans can be found: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/BL1-superloop
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2025/march/consultation-launching-for-the-next-proposed-superloop-express-bus-route-in-east-london
