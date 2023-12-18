Consultation: Ofcom publishes its proposed Plan of Work for 2024/25

Ofcom has published our proposed Plan of Work for 2024/25, outlining our areas of work for the next financial year.

Our mission to make communications work for everyone – across telecoms, broadcasting, post, spectrum and online services – is more important than ever.

The passage of the Online Safety Act in October, helping to create a safer life online, represents the biggest change to our duties in Ofcom’s 20-year history.

This plan outlines our priority outcomes, and explains how we will work to meet these over the course of 2024-25. They are:

internet we can rely on – fast and reliable connections and services for everyone, everywhere;

media we trust and value – a wide range of high-quality media and protection for audiences across the UK;”.

we live a safer life online – platforms are incentivised to reduce harms and make consumers safer; and

enabling wireless services in the wide economy – ensuring efficient use of spectrum and supporting growth across the economy.

We welcome responses to our proposed Plan of Work by 5pm on 9 February 2024. We will publish our final plan in March 2024.

We will be hosting four events across the UK to give our stakeholders an opportunity to hear about our Plan of Work for the coming year. Our London event, for stakeholders based in England, will take place on Wednesday 24 January at our London office and online. Registration is required.

We will also be holding events for our Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish stakeholders. Register to secure your place below.

Northern Ireland: Thursday 18 January

Scotland: Tuesday 30 January

Wales: Friday 2 February