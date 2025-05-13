Ofcom
|Printable version
Consultation on change to broadcasting rules for ‘politicians as presenters’
Ofcom yesterday consulting on a change to Rule 5.3 of the Broadcasting Code and accompanying Guidance, which relates to politicians presenting news.
The proposed change aims to makes it clear to broadcasters that a politician cannot be used as a newsreader, news interviewer or news reporter in any type of programme, unless there is exceptional editorial justification. The current rule states that no politician may be used as a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in ‘any news programmes’.
Politicians would still be able to present programmes under this rule change. But they would not be able to present news – regardless of the nature of the programme, without exceptional editorial justification.
We are proposing this change following the High Court Judgment: GB News v Ofcom which provided clarity that, in law, a programme cannot be considered both a news programme and a current affairs programme at the same time.
The proposed change also better reflects the evolving media environment, as the distinction between news and current affairs content has become more blurred, and the use of politicians to present programmes has become more common.
In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, it is essential that our due impartiality rules are kept up to date. As a result, audiences benefit from a broadcasting sector that meets standards of due accuracy and due impartiality. Broadcasters, in turn, benefit from the strengthened trust and credibility that meeting these obligations gives them.
The closing date for responses is 23 June 2025.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/broadcast-standards/consultation-on-change-to-broadcasting-rules-for-politicians-as-presenters
