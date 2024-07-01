Scottish Government
Consultation on crofting reform
Public to help shape plans for the reform of crofting.
People across Scotland are being invited to have a say on how crofting is reformed.
A programme of meetings will take place from 3 July to 15 August, stretching from Oban to Shetland.
The consultation, which runs until 2 September 2024, seeks views on a range of proposals for crofting reform. These will help to create opportunities for new entrants, encourage the active management and use of crofts and common grazings, and support rural population.
The crofting system must support effective and sustainable land use.
The consultation seeks the public’s views on proposals on:
- entry to crofting
- crofting communities
- use of common grazings
- strengthening residency and land use
- enhanced Crofting Commission powers
- simplifying crofting
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie recently said:
“Crofting has a special place in the cultural heritage of Scotland, and we want it to play its part in our future too.
“We want to ensure that legislation enables and supports the sustainability of crofting, crofters and crofting communities, while allowing for modernisation, innovation, diversification and adaptation to help meet today’s and tomorrow’s climate and environmental challenges.
“Crofting’s place in agriculture and food production will remain at the heart of the system, but alongside these we now see crofting playing an increasing role in tourism, renewable energy generation, forestry, peatland restoration, beekeeping and small-scale horticulture production.
“The consultation proposals range from relatively small technical changes to significant innovations and I would encourage everyone with an interest to respond to the consultation or come to one of the meetings if they are able.”
Background
View the consultation online and view event information: Crofting consultation 2024 - Scottish Government consultations - Citizen Space Booking is not required. All events 19:00-21:00, except Tiree (17:00-19:00).
- 3 July – Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness IV2 3LP
- 4 July – The Park Hotel, Thurso KW14 8RE
- 9 July – Macphail Centre, Ullapool IV26 2UN
- 11 July – Kinlochbervie Village Hall IV27 4RG
- 17 July – Portree Community Centre, Skye IV51 9BW
- 18 July – Lairg Community Centre IV27 4DD
- 22 July – Mid-Yell Hall, Yell ZE2 9BN
- 23 July – Mareel, Lerwick ZE1 0WQ
- 29 July – Spean Bridge Community Centre (Village Hall) PH34 4EZ
- 30 July – Muthu Hotel, Oban PA34 5PZ
- 31 July – An Talla, Tiree PA77 6UP
- 12 August – Caladh Inn, Stornoway HS1 2QN
- 13 August – Talla Na Mara, Harris HS3 3AE
- 14 August – An Caladh, Balivanich, Benbecula HS7 5LA
- 15 August – Barra Learning Centre, Castlebay HS9 5XD
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/consultation-on-crofting-reform/
