Sentencing Council
|Printable version
Consultation on miscellaneous amendments to sentencing guidelines
The Council’s third annual consultation on miscellaneous amendments to guidelines opens today.
We are proposing a series of changes designed to bring greater clarity and consistency to guidelines and reflect developments in legislation. The proposals include:
- amending the Fraud guideline to give more recognition to the impact of no or very little financial loss
- amending the guideline for sentencing individuals for fly tipping and other environmental offences to give greater emphasis to community orders over fines, and
- including factors on strangulation and coercive control in the manslaughter guidelines as part of our response to recommendations in the Domestic Homicide Sentencing Review
We are also proposing amendments and additions to mitigating factors and their associated expanded explanations across the offence-specific guidelines, in response to research from 2021 examining equality and diversity in our work.
The consultation is open until 30 November 2023. Any subsequent changes will come into effect on 1 April 2024.
Latest News from
Sentencing Council
Sentencing Council responds to the Domestic Homicide Sentencing Review07/09/2023 15:15:00
Today the Council has published a response to recommendations arising from the review of sentencing in domestic homicide cases.
Robbery: data release pre-announcement06/09/2023 14:20:00
On 4 October 2023, the Council will be publishing data collected from the Crown Court covering the factors taken into account when sentencing adult offenders for robbery (where this was the principal offence).
Sentencing Council: Annual Report 2022/2312/07/2023 15:15:00
We have published our annual report for 2022/23.
Perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation offences: sentencing guidelines published12/07/2023 14:15:00
Two new guidelines for sentencing people convicted of interfering with the administration of justice in England and Wales were published today by the Sentencing Council following consultation.
Sentencing guidelines coming into effect on 1 July 202330/06/2023 15:15:00
On 1 July 2023, a number of new and revised guidelines from the Sentencing Council will come into effect.
Sentencing guidelines for motoring offences published19/06/2023 09:15:00
The Council has published 12 new and revised sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of motoring offences in England and Wales.
Revised Totality guideline published01/06/2023 15:20:00
The Council has revised the Totality guideline, following consultation.
Sentencing Council Business Plan 2023/2431/05/2023 15:10:00
Today we have published our Business Plan for 2023/24, setting out the work the Council aims to undertake in the year to March 2024 to meet our statutory objectives and the objectives we set ourselves in our five-year strategy.