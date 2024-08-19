Consultation on offshore marine conservation measures

Fisheries management measures proposed in existing Marine Protected Areas to further protect and restore ecosystems.

Fisheries management measures could be introduced for 20 sites in Scotland’s offshore waters that are designated as Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), fulfilling a longstanding commitment to ensure protection for MPAs.

A consultation proposes either zoned or full restrictions on the use of specified types of fishing equipment - demersal mobile and static gear – at 15 sites.

For the remaining five sites, the consultation proposes a full site-wide exclusion of specified gear types where this is the only suitable option to achieve conservation objectives.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin said:

“Scotland has beautiful and diverse marine ecosystems. However, the twin biodiversity and climate crises mean we must act now to support the recovery and resilience of our marine environment, and the sustainability of the communities and industries that rely on it. “Marine Protected Areas already provide focused protection for the species and habitats in our waters. By implementing proposed fisheries management measures, we can further guard against further biodiversity loss, help to restore high priority marine features and make a greater contribution to supporting and maintaining the marine ecosystem, which in turn supports our long-term food security. “This will help ensure our seas remain a source of prosperity for the nation, especially in our coastal and island communities. These proposals are the result of many years of development and we will continue to consult very closely with industry and coastal communities to hear their views.”

The Scottish MPA network now extends across more than 230 sites for nature conservation and covers 37% of Scotland’s seas. Each individual MPA has specific conservation objectives for the features the site is designated to protect, which range from deep sea sponge aggregations to ocean quahog – a thick shelled clam which can live for more than 400 years – and cold water coral reefs.

Ellen Last, MPA and Fisheries Advice Manager at the Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) said:

“Scotland’s offshore MPAs protect a range of important habitats and species, which provide a range of ecosystem services, including carbon sequestration and food provision. “JNCC has provided statutory advice to the Scottish Government, taking into account available scientific evidence on the designated features and potential impacts of activities, to help develop management measures that will contribute towards meeting the conservation objectives of these MPAs so that they can continue to benefit future generations.”

Background

The consultation will run until 14 October.

Fisheries management measures for MPAs in inshore waters will be the subject of a subsequent consultation.