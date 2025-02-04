Environment Agency
Consultation on permit application for Fleetwood landfill opens
The Environment Agency has opened a consultation on a permit variation application from the operator of Jameson Road Landfill in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
Transwaste Recycling & Aggregates has applied to the Environment Agency for permission to operate a dedicated tipping bay for waste brought on to the site.
The tipped waste would be transferred to dump trucks that would take the waste to final disposal in the landfill.
To be able to do this, the company needs to apply for a change to its existing environmental permit for the site.
The Environment Agency is seeking views from the local community and interested groups on the application.
The consultation runs from Monday 3 February until Monday 17 March, 2025.
John Neville, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said:
We understand the ongoing public interest and concerns around this landfill site.
I’d like to reassure people that we will carry out a detailed and rigorous assessment of Transwaste’s permit variation application
Our regulatory controls are in place to protect people and the environment.
We welcome comments from the public and interested groups on local environmental factors related to this permit consultation.
In its application, the company proposes that the tipping bay would have sealed drainage and containment. It also proposes the bay would be surrounded by nets to minimise the potential for litter escaping.
The application includes screening, which would act as a wind shield and visual screen for the tipping operation.
The Environment Agency assesses applications for environmental permits, or to vary existing environmental permits, under the Environmental Permitting Regulations (EPR).
Its role is to assess the application and decide if it meets all requirements under relevant environmental legislation and provides a high level of protection to the environment and human health.
It will only vary the environmental permit for the site to allow the tipping bay if it is satisfied this would be the case.
The consultation is live on the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space page.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/consultation-on-permit-application-for-fleetwood-landfill-opens
