Welsh Government
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Consultation on undergrounding-first policy for new electricity lines
A consultation has been launched on a new planning policy in Wales for an undergrounding-first approach to new 11-132kV electricity lines.
- Consultation launched on new planning policy for undergrounding-first approach to new 11-132kV electricity lines.
- Welsh Government committed to ending use of large steel lattice pylons for devolved electricity lines.
- Infrastructure needs to be sensitively designed to minimise impacts on environment and communities.
The change would deliver the Welsh Government's commitment to ending the use of large steel lattice pylons for devolved electricity lines in Wales.
The consultation seeks views on how best to implement the change, with consideration of the design and operation of the policy.
Under the policy overhead alternatives would be permitted only where certain planning tests are met and installation is via low wooden poles or equivalent, less intrusive infrastructure.
The electricity grid is a critical enabler of the Welsh Government's ambitions as Wales transitions to a low-carbon future.
Ensuring there is clean, secure and affordable electricity to power our homes, businesses and transport now and for future generations is vital.
The Welsh Government also wants to appropriately balance environmental, community and economic interests.
Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said:
We’re delivering on our manifesto commitment to end the use of steel lattice pylons and ensuring the default position for new electricity lines in Wales are underground.
The transition to a low-carbon energy system is central to our ambition to reach net zero by 2040 and to deliver our productivity mission.
We know the necessary changes in the way energy is generated and used in Wales will require new grid infrastructure, however we also know that new infrastructure can impact on the communities and the environment that hosts it.
We want to see infrastructure that is sensitively designed to minimise impacts on the environment and the communities that host them, while offering the maximum benefits for Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/consultation-undergrounding-first-policy-new-electricity-lines
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