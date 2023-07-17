Welsh Government
|Printable version
Consultation on Wales’ first Fisheries Management Plans
Public consultations on two joint Wales and England Fisheries Management Plans (FMPs) have been published today.
The two plans focus on king scallops and seabass and are included in the first group of FMPs in the UK to be consulted on.
FMPs will set out the policies and strategic direction for the management of fisheries to ensure fish stocks are restored and maintained at sustainable levels.
Each FMP will specify the fish stock, type of fishing, area covered, authority responsible and the indicators to be used for monitoring the effectiveness of the plan.
Taken together, the creation of the Fisheries Act, the Joint Fisheries Statement and FMPs will create a step change in fisheries management in the UK.
The FMPs published today are the first of 43 to be published over the next six years in the UK.
The consultation, running from 17 July to 1 October 2023, will welcome views from all those interested and affected by the proposed policies.
Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd said:
I am pleased to be launching these consultations jointly with the UK Government following close collaboration. King scallops and seabass have been prioritised because of their importance to Wales and potential vulnerability.
These FMPs reflect the devolved nature of fisheries, whilst recognising the benefits of joined up working. We all want to see fishing industries which are sustainable and environmentally responsible, as well as economically viable and thriving.
I want to thank everyone, including the industry, who have engaged with us during the development stage and I now look forward to hearing views on the proposals we have set out.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/consultation-wales-first-fisheries-management-plans
Latest News from
Welsh Government
First-in-Wales mental health hub offers new way of helping young people in crisis14/07/2023 14:05:00
The first mental health crisis hub in Wales for young people who are in need of urgent support has been praised by the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle and Plaid Cymru’s Designated Member, Siân Gwenllian.
Economy Minister announces further £1 million investment in green vehicle innovation12/07/2023 13:25:00
The Welsh Government will co-fund a third round of investment in greener and cleaner innovation through the Ford Low Carbon Vehicle Transformation Fund as part of its response to the climate emergency, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, announced today.
Welsh Government strategy to promote Wales to the World during 2022 FIFA World Cup hailed as success – report11/07/2023 14:05:00
The Welsh Government’s Tîm Cymru approach to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar increased the visibility and profile of Wales on the international stage during and after the competition, new research published today shows.
National Survey results show shift to thrift11/07/2023 11:05:00
More people in Wales are buying second-hand and reducing their energy usage in a bid to save money, according to the latest results from the National Survey for Wales.
Annual report highlights policy achievements “in most difficult of times”10/07/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has published its annual report, the second of the current Senedd term.
Protecting environment and benefitting business key for Vale of Glamorgan farm10/07/2023 09:10:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has visited a farm in the Vale of Glamorgan which is taking action to tackle the climate and nature emergencies and benefit their business.
Further works confirmed for Menai Suspension Bridge06/07/2023 15:25:00
Work will begin on Monday September 4th to overhaul the Menai Suspension Bridge to ensure it is permanently restored in time for its 200th anniversary.
“Today’s NHS model will not be sustainable with the projected increases in demand and tough choices lie ahead " - Health Minister Eluned Morgan06/07/2023 11:10:00
As the NHS turns 75, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has set out how the NHS will need to be reformed and how the public will need to help shape those reforms if the NHS is to celebrate a centenary.
Commercial Delivery and Capability team excel with a CIPS Excellence Awards shortlisting!05/07/2023 09:05:00
The Supply Teachers Framework led by our People and Corporate Services Category leads, Stuart Smith and Neil Thomas, has been shortlisted for the Best Initiative to Deliver Social Value through Procurement.