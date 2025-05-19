Environment Agency
Consultation opens into County Durham incinerator application
The Environment Agency has launched a consultation into an environmental permit application from Fornax (North East) Ltd to operate an energy-from-waste plant.
The company wants to operate a high-temperature thermal-treatment facility near Newton Aycliffe, in County Durham.
Under the permit Fornax has applied for, the site would be able to accept hazardous waste and clinical waste for incineration.
The Environment Agency is now seeking views from the local community and interested groups on the application.
The consultation is now live on the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space site: Fornax Ltd consultation.
It will run for six weeks until Friday 27 June 2025.
The Citizen Space site includes information on what the Environment Agency can and can’t take into account when considering the application under the Environmental Permitting Regulations.
Local interest in the proposed site
Gary Wallace, area environment manager for the Environment Agency in the North East, said:
Our regulatory controls are in place to protect people and the environment and we will carry out a detailed and rigorous assessment of Fornax’s permit application.
We may only refuse a permit application if it does not meet the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have an unacceptable impact on the environment or harm human health.
We understand there is local interest in the proposed site, and we welcome comments from the public and interested groups on environmental factors that people feel are important.
The Environment Agency would only issue the permit if it’s satisfied the operator could comply with the permit conditions and has appropriate systems in place to operate the incinerator with a high level of protection of the environment and human health.
People can respond to the consultation directly on the website or alternatively by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk
Background
Environmental permits
- Environmental permits set out strict legal conditions by which an operator must comply in order to protect people and the environment. Should an environmental permit be issued, the Environment Agency has responsibility for enforcing its conditions.
- The Environment Agency’s powers include enforcement notices, suspension and revocation of permits, fines and ultimately criminal sanctions, including prosecution.
- The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have a significant impact on the environment or harm human health. If all the requirements are met, we are legally required to issue a permit.
Consultation responses
- Responses to the consultation can be made electronically.
- People can respond directly on the website or alternatively by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk
- Those unable to view the documents or make representation via the consultation website or by email should contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/consultation-opens-into-county-durham-incinerator-application
