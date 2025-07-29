Consultation opens into Rathlin Energy permit draft decision

The Environment Agency has opened a consultation into its ‘minded to’ decision to grant a permit variation to a Yorkshire company.

Rathlin Energy UK Ltd, which has operated at West Newton in East Yorkshire since 2013, has an environmental permit for drilling wells and long-term oil and gas production.

It has applied to vary the permit for West Newton A well site (WNA) at Fosham Road in High Fosham.

After reviewing comments and evidence from the original consultation at the end of last year, the Environment Agency is ‘minded to’ issue the permit variation.

This means after exploring the issues and concerns that have been raised, it can’t find any reason to refuse the application, but is yet to make a final decision.

A draft permit document and draft decision document can be found on the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space page.

The draft decision document explains the Environment Agency’s decision-making and outlines how it has considered the comments from the original consultation. The draft permit outlines the conditions would need to meet if the permit is granted.

The consultation into the ‘minded to’ decision documents will close at the end of 9 September, 2025.

Public encouraged to send comments

Kathryn Richardson, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency in Yorkshire, said:

We have carefully considered all the documents, as well as the consultation comments, and currently can’t find any reason to refuse the variation application. I’d encourage interested parties to view the decision document and send us their comments. We will make our final decision once we have reviewed the responses to this consultation.

The original consultation into this application started on 19 November last year and ran until 24 January.

The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit application if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have an unacceptable impact on the environment or harm human health.

If all the requirements are met, it is legally obliged to issue a permit.

Rathlin Energy has applied to carry out ‘well stimulation’ (or ‘proppant squeeze’) on the existing WNA-2 well. This is a process used by the oil and gas industry, which is designed to improve the efficiency of the flow of oil or gas through the reservoir rock and into the well.

Mining and extractive industries must have an environmental permit to operate. Issued by the Environment Agency, environmental permits detail the conditions that an operator is required to meet to ensure its activities minimise the risk of harm to people and the environment.

People can respond to the consultation directly on the website or alternatively by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk

Those unable to access this information online should contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.

The reservoir stimulation will result in some extractive waste – waste produced by the extraction, treatment and storage of minerals - being retained in the ground. Therefore the operator has also applied for a ‘mining waste facility’ to authorise this.

Changes are also proposed to the surface water discharge process, and the location of the already permitted crude oil storage facility.

Environment Agency regulation of onshore gas and oil

The Environment Agency’s regulatory controls for the onshore oil and gas industry are designed to protect people and the environment. We do not permit activities that pose an unacceptable risk

Our regulatory process – permitting, inspecting, monitoring and enforcement – is designed to protect our water, land and air, and the people and wildlife that depend on them.

We will not allow any activity that could pollute water (rivers and streams, surface water, groundwater, drinking water) or any removal of water if it could affect the public water supply or damage the environment.

We ensure waste material is minimised, stored, and disposed of safely so it doesn’t harm the soil or the wider environment.

We protect the air by requiring that any waste gas is burnt in a safe and controlled way, and that any emissions are minimised and monitored.

