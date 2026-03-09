Consultation opens on Angus Fire permit draft decision

The Environment Agency has opened a consultation into its ‘minded to’ decision to grant a permit variation to Angus Fire Limited in North Yorkshire.

The company applied to vary its environment permit to introduce an effluent treatment plant at its site at High Bentham to reduce chemical contamination on its site.

After reviewing comments and evidence from the original consultation last summer, the Environment Agency is ‘minded to’ issue the permit variation.

This means after exploring the issues and concerns that have been raised, it can’t find any reason to refuse the application, but is yet to make a final decision.

A draft permit document and draft decision document can be found at the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space website.

The draft decision document explains the Environment Agency’s decision-making and outlines how it has considered the comments from the original consultation. The draft permit outlines the conditions the operator would need to meet if the permit is granted.

The consultation will run from Thursday 5 March until the end of Wednesday 1 April 2026.

The website explains what the Environment Agency can and can’t take into account when deciding on the application.

Interested parties encouraged to respond

John Neville, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency, said:

We have carefully considered all of the documents, as well as the consultation comments, and currently can’t find any reason to refuse the variation application. Our regulatory controls are in place to protect people and the environment and we are carrying out a detailed and robust assessment. I’d encourage interested parties to view the decision document and send us their comments. We’ll then make our final decision once we’ve reviewed those responses.

Previously, Angus Fire manufactured and tested firefighting foam. This foam is known to have contained per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These PFAS chemicals contaminate the rainwater when it falls on to key areas of the site.

Angus Fire has been collecting this rainwater so it can be treated to reduce the PFAS substances.

The application is for an effluent treatment plant to reduce the PFAS in both the collected rainwater and the future rainwater that falls onto the site, reducing the overall risk from PFAS entering the environment.

Once treated at the effluent plant, the rainwater would be discharged to the River Wenning.

The proposed level of PFAS remaining in the treated rainwater discharged into the river would be in line with levels currently accepted as best practice for PFAS treatment processes.

The operator no longer manufacturers firefighting foam at its High Bentham site. The application is for treating rainwater to reduce PFAS chemicals from the site’s previous manufacturing processes.

The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit application if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation.

If the application shows that the site can operate in a way that meets all current environmental regulations and will provide a high level of protection of the environment and human health, the Environment Agency is legally obliged to issue a permit.

People can respond to the consultation directly on the website or alternatively by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk

Responses to the consultation can be made electronically. To access the relevant documentation, visit our consultation website at: LA2 7NA, Angus Fire Limited, EPR/XP3832NV/V004: environmental permit draft decision advertisement - Environment Agency - Citizen Space

Information on the website explains how you can view the consultation documents and how you can make your comments. We also explain what we can and can’t take into account when deciding on the application.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals is urged to read the documentation online before responding directly on the website or by email pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk

Those unable to make representation via the consultation website or by email should contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.

