Environment Agency
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Consultation opens on Drax Power permit draft decision
The Environment Agency has opened a consultation into its draft decision to grant a permit variation to Drax Power Limited in Yorkshire.
The company applied to vary its environment permit to incorporate carbon capture at its bioenergy plant near Selby.
After reviewing comments and evidence from two previous public consultations, the Environment Agency is ‘minded to’ issue the permit variation.
This means after exploring the issues and concerns that have been raised, it can’t find any reason to refuse the application but is yet to make a final decision.
A draft permit document and draft decision document can be found at the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space page.
The draft decision document explains the Environment Agency’s decision-making and outlines how it has considered the comments from the previous consultations. The draft permit outlines the conditions the operator would need to meet if the permit is granted.
The consultation will be open until Wednesday 24 June, 2026.
The website explains what the Environment Agency can and can’t take into account when deciding on the application.
Public encouraged to view documents
Ian Foster, Area Environment Manager in Yorkshire, said:
We’ve carefully considered all the documents, consultation comments, and additional information from the operator, and currently see no reason to refuse the variation application.
Our regulatory controls are in place to protect people and the environment and we are carrying out a detailed and robust assessment.
It’s important the public have the opportunity to view the draft decision documents and provide their views. We’ll then make our final decision once we’ve reviewed consultation responses.
The operator first applied for the variation in May 2023. At the time, the Environment Agency held a public consultation to offer people the opportunity to comment on the application.
During the Environment Agency’s review of this 2023 application, it considered the applicant had not included sufficient information, so it requested a more detailed assessment.
Drax provided a revised air emissions risk assessment, including the potential substances that could be formed in the carbon capture plant. A second consultation was held in February 2025.
Carbon capture
Carbon capture is the removal of carbon dioxide from waste gases (usually by absorbing the carbon dioxide in a special solvent) and either using it or storing it underground, reducing the amount of emissions into the atmosphere.
Drax Power Ltd wants to capture the carbon dioxide emitted during electricity generation, to prevent the majority of it from entering the atmosphere.
The carbon dioxide captured will be transported via a pipeline for permanent storage under the North Sea.
The Environment Agency assesses applications for environmental permits, or to vary existing environmental permits, under the Environmental Permitting Regulations (EPR).
Its role is to assess the application and decide if it meets all requirements under relevant environmental legislation and provides a high level of protection to the environment and human health.
It will only vary the environmental permit if it is satisfied this would be the case.
Further background
Consultation responses
- Responses to the consultation can be made electronically.
- Information on the website explains how people can view the consultation documents and how they can provide comments. It also explains what the EA can and can’t take into account when deciding on the application.
- Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals is urged to read the documentation online before responding directly on the website or by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk
- Those unable to view the documents or make representation via the consultation website or by email should contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/consultation-opens-on-drax-power-permit-draft-decision
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