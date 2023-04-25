Consultation response on Non-Jury Trials in Northern Ireland

Government response to Consultation on Non-Jury Trials in Northern Ireland.

On 3 November 2022, the Northern Ireland Office launched a 12-week public consultation seeking views on whether the non-jury trial provisions within the Justice and Security (Northern Ireland) Act 2007 (the 2007 Act) should be extended for a further two years.

The consultation closed on 30 January 2023. This Response contains an analysis of the responses received (Pages 7-8) and the subsequent decision that the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has made (Page 21) on whether to extend the non-jury trial provisions.

HMG Response to NJT Consultation (PDF, 1.36 MB, 49 pages)