Consultations on transfer of PCC functions to two regional mayors

Government to consult on transfer of Police and Crime Commissioner functions to West Midlands and South Yorkshire Mayors

Plans to transfer the oversight of the local police force in the West Midlands and South Yorkshire from the Police and Crime Commissioner to the Mayor will be consulted on, the Home Office has announced this week.

As part of the plans to give these locally elected Mayors a greater overview of the police, the public can expect greater collaboration across public services, helping to cut crime and keep our communities safe.

This is already the case in London, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire.

Last week, the government announced that overall police funding available to forces in England and Wales will increase by up to £922.2 million next year, should PCCs choose to take full advantage of police precept flexibility. This will help to support frontline policing in their area and maintain the officer numbers.

Under the settlement, West Midlands Police would receive up to £789.4m, a 6.8% increase in cash terms compared to last year. South Yorkshire Police would receive up to £355.1m, a 6.1% increase in cash terms compared to last year.

Earlier this year, the government met its commitment to recruit 20,000 additional police officers, meaning there are now more officers in England and Wales than ever before. West Midlands Police have recruited an additional 1,376 officers through the police uplift programme, whilst South Yorkshire Police have recruited an additional 519 officers.

The consultations on the proposed transfer of Police & Crime Commissioner functions to the West Midlands and South Yorkshire Mayors were launched this week (Wednesday 20 December) and will run for 6 weeks to allow the public to share their views on the proposals.

The government will carefully consider the responses received before deciding whether to introduce legislation to enact the change.

Any changes will be effective following the mayoral elections in May 2024.