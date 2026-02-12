Consultations open on four new fisheries management plans

Fisheries management plans secure the long-term sustainability of UK fish stocks.

Four new draft fisheries management plans designed to improve the long-term sustainability of UK fish stocks opened for consultation recently (Tuesday 10 February), securing the health of the UK fishing industry which depends on them.

The draft plans have been developed in close collaboration with the fishing industry and set out evidence-based policies and actions designed to protect fish stocks for future generations and ensure the fishing communities that rely on them can thrive.

The proposed plans cover seabream and wrasse as well as demersal and pelagic species in the Celtic Sea and Western Channel, with the latter plans developed jointly between the UK and Welsh governments. Each plan is tailored to the species, type of fishing and location – which is why working with the groups and communities that understand and use these fisheries is so important.

Once finalised, the plans will help ensure these stocks and fisheries continue to produce worldclass seafood for generations to come.

Fisheries Minister Dame Angela Eagle recently said:

The UK has some of the best wild seafood in the world and fisheries management plans are vital for securing its long-term sustainability so that our fishing industry continues to prosper. The fishing industry and wider stakeholders have already been involved in shaping these plans, but I urge all interested parties to respond to our consultations to help chart the course for the future.

The formal 12-week public consultations run until 5 May 2026 and offer the fishing industry and other stakeholders a further chance to shape the plans before they are finalised.

The plans will help deliver sustainable fish stocks, supporting the UK fishing industry and delivering growth in coastal communities. Proposed actions include developing recovery plans for vulnerable stocks in the Celtic Sea and Western Channel, building our evidence base to manage data-poor stocks better and seeking to improve data collection and monitoring.

Fisheries management plans are recognised internationally as the gold standard in managing fisheries. The government is determined to seize the opportunities ahead for the UK’s fishing sector, ensuring the industry can maximise its contribution to the country’s food security and economic growth.