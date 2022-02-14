Consumer Protection must be levelled up as UK Government looks to Brexit freedoms

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) announces that it is working to make sure consumer protection is levelled up alongside the rest of the UK Government's post-Brexit plan after the release this month of a Government white paper detailing the plans.

The white paper, entitled 'The Benefits of Brexit: How the UK is taking advantage of leaving the EU', sets out the UK Government's plan to build upon the legislative freedoms gained through ending EU membership. CTSI is working to ensure that levelling up consumer protection is a core element of the strategy and is engaging with the UK Government on this vital issue.

CTSI welcomes the UK Government's stated commitment to maintain the UK's high consumer protection standards and will hold it to account on this important matter. CTSI also welcomes the white paper's focus on protection issues related to green consumer products, which are seen as an area of rising importance as the net-zero agenda advances.

Various proposals, such as the reintroduction of Imperial Measures and ongoing budgetary challenges experienced by trading standards services across the country, have sparked concerns among CTSI's members. CTSI is in dialogue with the UK Government concerning these and several other issues as it aims to be a critical friend to make sure the levelling up agenda delivers as intended.

CTSI Chief Executive, John Herriman, said: "There are several positive initiatives in the white paper, but also elements that concern us. CTSI is focused on ensuring that consumers are protected within the proposals because there is a danger that these protections could be gradually eroded. We need to see an effective consumer protection strategy sitting alongside these proposals, which is essential because consumer protection is good for business, and the consumer confidence derived from it helps drive the economy.

"The UK is rightly proud of its consumer protection standards, and we must use this opportunity to maintain our high standards as well as being proud to showcase them to the rest of the world. In an international trading environment, we must also ensure that we do not inadvertently create arbitrary barriers to trade which any lowering of regulatory thresholds and standards might do."

