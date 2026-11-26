Services optimism declined further in the three months to November as firms continued to grapple with elevated costs and weak demand, according to the CBI’s quarterly Service Sector Survey.

Business volumes dropped at a sharper pace in consumer services in the three months to November, while business and professional services volumes continued to fall but marked the slowest decline in two years.

Cost pressures remained elevated across the sector. While costs growth was broadly unchanged for consumer firms, business and professional services saw the weakest growth since November 2023. As a result, selling prices were broadly unchanged for business and professional services while consumer services saw the strongest price inflation since February 2025. Nonetheless, profitability across both sectors continues to be squeezed, extending a period of decline in profits that stretches back to February 2022.

Against this backdrop, employment continued to decline across the sector, although at the slowest pace since October 2024 for consumer services.

Looking ahead to next quarter, business volumes are expected to continue falling at a faster pace across the service sector, with consumer services witnessing the most negative expectations since February 2025.

Business and professional services expect prices to grow modestly next quarter, while consumer services are expecting price growth to accelerate further. Cost growth is expected to hold steady across the service sector but is still expected to outpace price growth in the next quarter. Profitability and employment are projected to continue decreasing, with consumer firms expecting a sharper decline in both areas. Business and professional services expect the fall in employment to ease and profitability to fall at a similar pace.

Amid challenging conditions, service sector firms are continuing to cut back on their investment plans for the twelve months ahead. Excluding IT investment, which is set to be unchanged in both sub-sectors, capital expenditure is set to be cut back in all tangible investment categories with business and professional services expected to cut spending on land and buildings at the fastest rate since November 2020.

Uncertainty about demand is the top factor limiting capital spending across the service sector. Shortage of internal finance and inadequate net returns are the second most cited reasons by business and professional services and consumer firms respectively. The share of firms citing shortage of internal finance for business and professional services is the highest since February 2011.

Charlotte Dendy, Economic Surveys and Data Manager, CBI, said:

“Our latest survey highlights the growing difficulties facing the service sector, particularly for consumer services firms. With elevated cost growth and weak demand conditions, profitability continues to be squeezed across the sector, leaving services firms with no choice but to cut back on investment and employment. “Reversing these cuts will require both new opportunities and relief from cost pressures. The EU-UK Summit’s welcome signals on professional qualifications could help unlock services trade, but firms also need action at home. This starts with the government using its response to the Milburn Review to deliver every meaningful option to reduce employment costs, including easing the employer National Insurance burden.”

The survey based on the responses of 305 services firms found:

Business and professional services

Sentiment about the general business situation worsened (-23% from -10%).

Business volumes fell at a slower pace than in the three months to October (-7% from -16%). Volumes are set to continue falling at a faster pace next quarter (-23%).

This quarter, total costs per person employed grew but at a slower pace than the previous quarter (+39% from +55% in August) marking the weakest growth since November 2023 (+27%). Cost growth is expected to be roughly the same next quarter (+41%).

Average selling prices were unchanged last quarter (-1% from +15%) although expectations for next quarter show a modest return to growth (+4%).

Profitability fell at a faster rate (-38% from -21%), marking the twentieth quarter of decline. Next quarter, expectations are for a similar decrease in profitability (-36%).

Employment continued to drop at the same pace as it did in the three months to October (-16%) and is expected to continue falling - but at a slower pace next quarter (-9%).

Firms expect to cut back spending on land and buildings (-25%) (at the fastest rate since Q4 2020) and vehicles, plant and machinery (-21%). IT investment is set to be broadly flat again (+1%), following expectations of growth last quarter (+19%).

Uncertainty about demand/sales (+63%) and shortage of internal finance (+32%) were the biggest factors weighing on investment, with the latter the highest since February 2011.

Consumer services