Consumer Standards: why smaller Registered Providers shouldn’t ignore them

If you're a smaller Registered Provider (RP), it can be easy to assume that the consumer standards are something only larger providers need to worry about. After all, providers with fewer than 1,000 social homes aren't subject to routine inspections by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) and won't receive a consumer grading.

However, the consumer standards apply to every Registered Provider, regardless of size. They set out what tenants should expect from their landlord and provide the benchmark for good housing management across the sector.

For organisations providing supported housing, meeting these standards is also about delivering safe, high-quality homes and services that help people rebuild their lives.

What has changed?

Since April 2024, when the Consumer Standards were introduced, the Regulator of Social Housing has taken a much more proactive approach to regulation. The previous requirement for tenants to be at risk of "serious detriment" before intervention has been removed, giving the regulator stronger powers to act where standards are not being met. The Housing Ombudsman's Complaint Handling Code also became mandatory for all Registered Providers.

Although smaller providers won't receive planned inspections, they are still expected to comply with the standards and could face regulatory action if significant concerns arise. Recently the RSH has published several regulatory judgements on smaller providers that are not meeting the standards, with sanctions including the intention to deregister the provider.

What are the consumer standards?

Neighbourhood and Community Standard

Providers should help maintain safe, clean neighbourhoods and respond appropriately to issues such as anti-social behaviour.

Safety and Quality Standard

Residents should live in homes that are safe, decent and well maintained. Landlords need to understand the condition of their homes, respond promptly to repairs and meet all relevant health and safety requirements.

Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard

Residents should be able to understand the services they receive, raise concerns, make complaints and influence decisions. Providers should be open, respectful and accountable. This standard will be updated to include the STAIRs (Social Tenant Access to Information) requirements from October 2026.

Tenancy Standard

Residents should experience fair allocations, clear tenancy management and appropriate support throughout their tenancy.

Competence & Conduct Standard

A new, separate Competence & Conduct Standard will be introduced from October 2026. More information about this standard can be found on our webpage.

What actions should smaller Registered Providers be taking?

Review your policies: Make sure your complaints, repairs, tenancy and resident engagement policies reflect the current consumer standards. Check your evidence: You must be able to produce evidence of compliance with the standards, including the results of your Tenant Satisfaction Measures survey and complaints performance. Listen to residents: Regular conversations, surveys and resident meetings can help identify issues early and demonstrate that tenant voices influence decisions. Understand your data: Keep accurate information about your properties, repairs, complaints and safety compliance. Reliable data is becoming increasingly important for all Registered Providers. Plan ahead: New requirements continue to emerge, including changes this October around staff competence and conduct and Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs), so now is a good time to build strong governance arrangements.

Where to find support

Homeless Link’s consultancy service can work with homelessness organisations and Registered Providers to help them understand changing regulation, identify practical improvements and prepare for future requirements.

Whether you're unsure where to start, want someone to review your approach, or need support interpreting what the standards mean for your service, we're here to help. Contact our Consultancy Team here.

Further resources