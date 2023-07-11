Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Consumers urged to avoid ‘potentially lethal’ protein powder
The FSA is warning people not to consume a protein powder product which has been found to contain extremely high levels of caffeine.
The Food Standards Agency is urging consumers not to consume a recalled protein powder because it contains caffeine at levels that could be fatal.
Home Bargains has recalled 1.5 kg bags of Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour, with a best before date of March 2025.
Testing of the product found that it contained over 5000 mg (5 g) of caffeine per serving. If consumers followed advice on the packaging to have two helpings per day, this would give them a daily dose of over 10,000 mg, (10g).
For most individuals, 10 g of caffeine can be a lethal dose. However, doses as low as 3 g have been identified as lethal for certain sensitive individuals.
FSA Head of Incidents, Tina Potter, yesterday said:
“If you have purchased this product, do not take the risk of consuming it.
“High levels of caffeine can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness, and individuals with a mental health condition can experience worsened psychosis.
“In this case, the exceptionally high levels of caffeine could mean the consequences are even more severe and perhaps even fatal.”
Affected products can be identified by the batch code, W110429, which can be found next to the best-before date on the packaging.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/consumers-urged-to-avoid-potentially-lethal-protein-powder
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA launches new consultation on additional NFCU investigatory powers10/07/2023 14:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has today launched a new consultation seeking opinion from the public, public health professionals and food sector partners on proposed additional investigatory powers for the National Food Crime Unit (NFCU).
FSA surveys consumers on supply of Qurbani meat and offal during Eid al-Adha22/06/2023 13:20:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is sharing a consumer survey about Qurbani meat and offal supplied from slaughterhouses in England and Wales during the period of Eid al-Adha.
New regulated product application system launched by the FSA and FSS22/06/2023 10:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) launch new system for Regulated Products.
FSA Scientific Advisory Committees welcomes 24 new members16/06/2023 16:05:00
The Chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Professor Susan Jebb has announced the appointment of 24 new independent experts as members of the FSA’s Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs). The appointments are for 12 full members, 10 Associate members and 2 Chairpersons.
Notice to retailers: Plastic containers or utensils containing bamboo13/06/2023 14:10:00
Businesses are being told that they should not be selling plastic containers or utensils which contain bamboo and other plant-based materials, as the FSA launches a call for evidence on their safety.
Updated Code of Practice for local authorities in England and Northern Ireland to focus inspection efforts on higher risk food businesses09/06/2023 10:15:00
The FSA has published the revised Food Law Code of Practice (the Code) for England and Northern Ireland (the Code), introducing a new model for delivering food standards controls.
FSA welcomes three successful prosecutions in animal welfare cases08/06/2023 09:15:00
Several men and two businesses have been fined after successful prosecutions by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following three Food Standards Agency (FSA) investigations into offences under animal welfare at slaughter regulations.
FSA endorses new Trading Standards Practitioner apprenticeship scheme05/05/2023 16:15:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has taken major steps to endorse a new route to qualification for those wanting to embark on or further their career in food standards and trading standards.