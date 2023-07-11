Consumers urged to avoid ‘potentially lethal’ protein powder

The FSA is warning people not to consume a protein powder product which has been found to contain extremely high levels of caffeine.

The Food Standards Agency is urging consumers not to consume a recalled protein powder because it contains caffeine at levels that could be fatal.

Home Bargains has recalled 1.5 kg bags of Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour, with a best before date of March 2025.

Testing of the product found that it contained over 5000 mg (5 g) of caffeine per serving. If consumers followed advice on the packaging to have two helpings per day, this would give them a daily dose of over 10,000 mg, (10g).

For most individuals, 10 g of caffeine can be a lethal dose. However, doses as low as 3 g have been identified as lethal for certain sensitive individuals.

FSA Head of Incidents, Tina Potter, yesterday said:

“If you have purchased this product, do not take the risk of consuming it. “High levels of caffeine can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness, and individuals with a mental health condition can experience worsened psychosis. “In this case, the exceptionally high levels of caffeine could mean the consequences are even more severe and perhaps even fatal.”

Affected products can be identified by the batch code, W110429, which can be found next to the best-before date on the packaging.