Scottish Government
|Printable version
Continued progress in tackling Cairngorms wildfire
Substantive response measures to remain in place.
First Minister John Swinney has welcomed continued progress in controlling the Cairngorms wildfires as he chaired another meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGORR) this afternoon.
Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth, Justice Secretary Neil Gray and Climate Action and Rural Affairs Secretary Gillian Martin were also in attendance, along with representatives from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Police Scotland, Highland Council and Cairngorms National Park.
The SFRS confirmed that a Level 3 response will continue and reported positive progress in controlling the outbreak.
Additional support for residents in Nethy Bridge remains in place through the Local Resilience Partnership.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“As our emergency services and partners continue to tackle the wildfires in the Cairngorms, I am pleased to see there has been welcome progress and I thank all again for their continued hard work and collaboration.
“The Scottish Government requested military assistance, in the form of aerial support to drop water on the fire, from the Ministry of Defence to supplement existing aerial resources that are in place. We have received a formal response advising that the UK Government are not in a position to agree to this request, given that the Ministry of Defence does not possess aerial firefighting assets stationed within the UK. The offer of other resources is welcome but SFRS has confirmed they have the other resources they need.
“Ministers will continue to be updated on the fire and resources and services will remain until the fire is out. As I stated earlier, this wildfire is being treated with the utmost seriousness and necessary resources will be in place until the last flames are out.”
Background
Plans for the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGORR) to meet again tomorrow will be reviewed following updates from local resilience partners.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/continued-progress-in-tackling-cairngorms-wildfire/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
More patients using GP walk-ins28/07/2026 15:05:00
New figures show that more than 7,000 consultations were held at Scotland’s first GP walk-in services.
New strategy to prevent and control infection28/07/2026 13:05:00
Scotland has become the first nation in the UK to publish an integrated infection prevention and control strategy covering both health and social care settings, as part of efforts to protect patients, residents and staff from preventable infection.
Progress in tackling Cairngorm wildfire27/07/2026 15:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has welcomed the news that residents of Nethy Bridge affected by the precautionary evacuations prompted by the Cairngorms wildfire have been advised they can return home.
Continued support for Clackmannanshire Council27/07/2026 14:05:00
Confirmation Coalsnaughton ground movement caused by mining.
Further update on response to Cairngorms wildfire27/07/2026 13:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has chaired a further meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGORR) on the wildfire in the Cairngorms National Park.
Cairngorms National Park wildfire update27/07/2026 12:05:00
Resilience Room reconvenes to discuss ongoing incident.
First Minister welcomes start of zero US tariffs on Scotch whisky24/07/2026 12:05:00
First Minister John Swinney yesterday welcomed the lifting of US tariffs on Scotch whisky and the creation of a ‘zero-for-zero’ tariff regime.
West Coast of Scotland and Clyde Herring Fisheries Management Plan23/07/2026 15:05:00
The West Coast of Scotland and Clyde herring Fisheries Management Plan (FMP) is one of 43 FMPs set out in the Joint Fisheries Statement (JFS). This FMP sets out the policies and actions to manage West Coast of Scotland (WoS) and Clyde herring stocks at sustainable levels.
Commonwealth debt reform backed23/07/2026 13:05:00
Action urged on global debt and sustainable development.