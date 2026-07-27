Continued support for Clackmannanshire Council

Confirmation Coalsnaughton ground movement caused by mining.

Housing Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has confirmed the Scottish Government will provide further funding to Clackmannanshire Council to support its emergency response to ground movement in Coalsnaughton which caused residents to be evacuated.

The Mining Remediation Authority has today (Monday) confirmed the incident is coal mining related and as a result it will take responsibility for remediation.

In June, the Scottish Government allocated £1 million to ensure the local authority could cover expenses incurred as a result of its emergency response, including temporary housing, welfare and staffing costs. Any costs incurred by the Scottish Government and Clackmannanshire Council for the incident response will be reimbursed, where they fall under the Mining Remediation Authority's remit.

Ms Somerville said:

“We know the situation in Coalsnaughton has caused considerable anxiety and stress to the residents affected. Whilst residents will be relieved that there is now a cause identified and next steps can be progressed, this is of course going to mean considerable disruption and continued distress whilst permanent solutions can be found for those who have been displaced and my thoughts are with all those who have been affected. “The Scottish Government will continue to participate in the resilience and recovery operation and work with Clackmannanshire Council. The Scottish Government has made £1 million available to the council to support residents, and we understand that some of this will now be reimbursed by the MRA. The Scottish Government has confirmed that this will be made available to the Council and that financial flexibilities remain in place so they can continue to provide support to residents. “We will also work with the Council and Kingdom Housing Association to maximise opportunities to secure property in the local area, this includes providing flexibilities to Clackmannanshire Council to draw on funding available through the Affordable Housing Supply Programme. “I urge the Mining Remediation Authority to ensure claims for remediation or compensation are dealt with as quickly as possible.”

Background

The Mining Remediation Authority confirms the cause of ground movement in Coalsnaughton is linked to historic coal mining. Residents of 97 evacuated homes will now be protected by law, with the UK Government to cover costs. Some residents will not be able to return to their homes.

The Mining Remediation Authority is engaging directly with those affected to provide specialist support.