Continued support for tenants of rented social accommodations in Wales

Last year, as part of the wider commitment to end homelessness in Wales, the Welsh Government announced a number of steps to support people in social rented accommodation as part of an agreement with local authorities and Registered Social Landlords.

Today, Climate Change Minister Julie James has announced a continuation of that support from social landlords as well as a new maximum social rent uplift cap of 6.7% from April 2024.

The Minister said:

Last year, I made the decision to cap the social housing rent uplift below the level of inflation to provide additional support to our social housing tenants as they faced pressures from the rising costs of food, energy and other household goods. The Office for National Statistics reported UK inflation was 6.7% in the year to September, which means I must, once again, intervene and determine the maximum rent uplift for next year under the Welsh Government Rent and Service Charge Standard 2020 - 2025. It is vital that we continue do all that we can to support those who face severe financial hardship, which is why I have made the decision to set the maximum uplift cap at the level of inflation. This means social landlords can charge a maximum social rent increase of 6.7% across all of their properties. Today’s announcement also ensures ongoing commitments from social landlords in Wales to support tenants struggling with the impacts of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, including the continuation of the no evictions due to financial hardship policy for tenants that engage with their landlords.

The rent settlement for 2024-25 means that targeted support will be provided to those experiencing financial hardship to access support as well as investment in existing homes to keep them safe, warm and affordable to live in.

The Minister continued: