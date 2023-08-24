Contractor who suffered monkey chants and racial abuse at Probation Service wins payout

A former contractor engaged by HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has received a financial settlement following allegations of racial discrimination at the Probation Service offices in Reading.

The case, supported by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), involved Lloyd Odain, who was employed by a contractor used by the Probation Service.

While working for the service, Mr Odain was subjected to multiple incidents of racial discrimination and harassment by another contractor in 2019.

These included the person making monkey chants towards Mr Odain while he was talking to colleagues.

Mr Odain reported the racist behaviour to managers at the Probation Service but, following a flawed investigation, the offender was allowed to return to work in the same office, leaving Mr Odain with no choice but to leave the job he enjoyed.

The monkey chants were not disputed by the Probation Service in the legal case which instead focussed on the liability of organisations to protect workers employed through third parties from harassment from other workers also employed through third parties.

More than three years after Mr Odain’s initial complaint, HMPPS settled the case after a preliminary hearing found it may be liable for the racist behaviour of the contractor towards Mr Odain. The settlement was accepted before the final hearing.

Mr Odain received compensation, but the settlement does not include an admission of liability, or commitment from HMPPS to review its policy around how contractors are treated.

Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: