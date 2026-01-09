techUK
Contribute to our TechTogether 2026 campaign
Get involved with our diversity, equity, and inclusion campaign month, happening throughout March 2026.
In March, techUK’s TechTogether campaign will return, following the great success of our 2025 campaign and the continued DEI work that techUK and our members have been championing. This includes raising awareness, influencing policy and facilitating collaboration on areas such as digital inclusion and women in tech.
In our pursuit to shape a more equitable future, in 2026 we are focusing on supporting the next generation by joining the National Careers Week campaign, empowering women in tech, advancing equity by design, and evolving the landscape of online safety.
True digital inclusion lays the foundation for an equitable tech future, by supporting the future workforce and empowering diverse talent, embedding inclusion into the design of digital infrastructure, and ensuring that online safety evolves in step with digital access, we want to ensure every individual can participate confidently and securely in the digital world.
Together, these topics weave TechTogether's mission to break barriers and create opportunities for all.
Tech companies wield significant influence and have the potential to drive positive social change. Our goal is to use this month to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion and the work organisations are doing to support it while acknowledging the work that still lies ahead.
This means discussing the good, bad, and ugly realities of working in the industry. As always, we want to support allies in all shapes and forms, wherever they come from. Everyone has a story to share, and we want to hear yours!
