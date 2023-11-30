Contributing to a more diverse Criminal Bar

Would-be barristers are being offered a chance to gain a deeper understanding of criminal law, as well as expert advice and support in the journey towards securing pupillage, in a scheme run by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in partnership with the Kalisher Trust.

The Kalisher Internship Award gives those who have recently completed or are about to complete the Bar course valuable exposure to the world of criminal law through a 12-month internship at the CCRC.

It is intended for those who demonstrate “exceptional promise but modest means”.

Amanda Pearce, Director of Casework Operations at the CCRC, recently said:

“We are delighted to be able to support the work of the Kalisher Trust and contribute to a more diverse Bar by offering an internship. “Interns bring a fresh perspective and new ideas or ways of working which add real value to the CCRC’s work. “There is no greater satisfaction than when an intern obtains pupillage, and we feel an immense sense of pride to have been able to assist them to reach their potential.” Current Kalisher Intern Megan said: “Being an intern at the CCRC has provided me with the invaluable experience I needed to obtain a criminal pupillage. Each day is different; you can start the week reviewing a defence file and end the week with a prison visit to speak to an applicant. “I have been able to develop my legal research and drafting skills, as well as gain a deeper understanding of the Criminal Justice System.”

One Kalisher Internship role per year is usually offered by the CCRC.

More information can be found on the CCRC careers page, including how you can apply for the current Kalisher Internship opportunity (closing date 4 December 2023).

If you are interested in learning more, further details can be found on the Kalisher Trust website.

Notes to Editors