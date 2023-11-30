Criminal Cases Review Commission
|Printable version
Contributing to a more diverse Criminal Bar
Would-be barristers are being offered a chance to gain a deeper understanding of criminal law, as well as expert advice and support in the journey towards securing pupillage, in a scheme run by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in partnership with the Kalisher Trust.
The Kalisher Internship Award gives those who have recently completed or are about to complete the Bar course valuable exposure to the world of criminal law through a 12-month internship at the CCRC.
It is intended for those who demonstrate “exceptional promise but modest means”.
Amanda Pearce, Director of Casework Operations at the CCRC, recently said:
“We are delighted to be able to support the work of the Kalisher Trust and contribute to a more diverse Bar by offering an internship.
“Interns bring a fresh perspective and new ideas or ways of working which add real value to the CCRC’s work.
“There is no greater satisfaction than when an intern obtains pupillage, and we feel an immense sense of pride to have been able to assist them to reach their potential.”
Current Kalisher Intern Megan said: “Being an intern at the CCRC has provided me with the invaluable experience I needed to obtain a criminal pupillage. Each day is different; you can start the week reviewing a defence file and end the week with a prison visit to speak to an applicant.
“I have been able to develop my legal research and drafting skills, as well as gain a deeper understanding of the Criminal Justice System.”
One Kalisher Internship role per year is usually offered by the CCRC.
More information can be found on the CCRC careers page, including how you can apply for the current Kalisher Internship opportunity (closing date 4 December 2023).
If you are interested in learning more, further details can be found on the Kalisher Trust website.
Notes to Editors
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 11 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the King on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC usually receives around 1,400 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether or not to uphold the conviction or sentence.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X @ccrcupdate and Instagram the_ccrc.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/contributing-to-a-more-diverse-criminal-bar/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
Post Office cases: CCRC sends two posthumous referrals to Crown Court30/11/2023 10:15:00
The CCRC has for the first time referred the convictions of two former Post Office workers who are now deceased to the Crown Court.
CCRC invites everyone to observe its 4th annual Open Board meeting21/11/2023 14:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is inviting members of the public to its fourth annual Open Board meeting on Monday 27 November 2023.
CCRC fully commits to supporting Judge Sarah Munro KC’s cross-organisational Andrew Malkinson inquiry27/10/2023 14:15:00
THE Ministry of Justice yesterday announced that its review into the miscarriage of justice suffered by Andrew Malkinson has launched and is being chaired by Her Honour Judge Sarah Munro KC.
Convictions referred following new information26/10/2023 10:15:00
A man’s murder and firearms convictions have been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Financial trader’s conviction referred to Court of Appeal13/10/2023 14:20:00
A financial market trader’s conviction yesterday [12 October 2023] has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Financial trader’s conviction referred to Court of Appeal13/10/2023 09:25:00
A financial market trader’s conviction was yesterday referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Five more ex Post Office workers have convictions set aside28/09/2023 14:05:00
Five more former sub-postmasters have had convictions set aside after their cases were sent back to court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Convicted ex Post Office workers urged to apply for a free case review22/09/2023 10:15:00
Former Post Office workers with criminal convictions linked to the discredited Horizon computer system are being encouraged to apply to have their cases reviewed following this week’s government announcement that anyone with a quashed conviction will be offered £600,000 in compensation.