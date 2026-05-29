Scottish Government
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Control over Scotland’s energy
MSPs vote for transfer of energy powers.
The devolution of energy powers to Scotland would help deliver fairness for families and bring energy bills down, Energy Minister Stephen Gethins has said.
The Scottish Parliament has supported a motion calling for the formal transfer of energy policy to Holyrood.
Mr Gethins said such powers would enable the Scottish Government to lower the cost of energy and set policies that work for households, communities and businesses by reducing bills, tackling fuel poverty and securing high-quality jobs.
In line with the Scottish Parliament’s position, the Energy Minister will now urge UK Ministers to formally engage over the devolution of powers.
Mr Gethins said:
“This government has been returned with a clear instruction to deliver the benefits of Scotland’s abundant energy resources to households, communities and businesses. That is what we intend to do.
“The future lies in clean, affordable and secure power – strengthening affordability, resilience and competitiveness, and protecting Scottish people and businesses from their energy bills being dictated by events halfway across the world. After the UK Government announced bills would go up again, that is more important than ever.
“Now, with the backing of the Scottish Parliament, we are formally requesting the devolution of powers that we need to maximise our remarkable energy potential, so that it helps to deliver prosperity, security and fairness for the country.”
Background
It's Scotland's Energy: Energy Minister's Speech – gov.scot
Motion For Debate: That the Parliament believes that Scotland’s energy should be in Scotland’s hands, and calls for all energy powers to be immediately devolved to the Scottish Parliament.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/control-over-scotlands-energy/
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