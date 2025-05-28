Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Controlling boyfriend’s suspended sentence overturned
A man who violently abused and coercively controlled his partner has had his suspended sentence quashed following an intervention by the Attorney General.
Philip Humphreys, 39, from Stoke-on-Trent, has had his suspended sentence quashed and replaced with a two year and four month prison sentence after it was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General, Lord Hermer KC, under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The court heard that Humphreys and his partner began their relationship in April 2022 and quickly moved in together. However, Humphreys soon became controlling and coercive.
He repeatedly accused her of wanting to have sex with other men, constantly checked where she was and controlled what she wore.
Humphreys took around £6,000 from the victim, with the majority being spent on drugs, threatened to kill himself, aggressively shouted at her, and threw furniture.
Whilst on holiday, Humphreys violently assaulted the victim, which included strangling her and dragging her backwards. He only stopped when a hotel receptionist disturbed him.
After they broke up, Humphreys continued to intimidate the victim, repeatedly driving past her house.
Attorney General Lord Hermer KC said:
“Philip Humphreys’ carried out a sustained physical and psychological campaign of abuse against his victim, who must have been in a constant state of fear. My thoughts are with the victim, and I commend her bravery for coming forward.”
“Philip Humphreys is a violent man, and I welcome the court’s decision to increase his sentence. I hope this case serves a strong warning to domestic abusers that we will use the full force of the law to keep violent abusers off our streets.”
On 7 March 2025, Philip Humphreys was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years, with 200 hours of unpaid work and a 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days for one count of controlling and coercive behaviour.
On 23 May 2025, his sentence was increased to two years and four months’ imprisonment after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/controlling-boyfriends-suspended-sentence-overturned
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Attorney General celebrates UK-Irish relations during visit28/05/2025 15:20:00
The Attorney General Lord Hermer KC visited Dublin where he engaged with the Irish legal community and government ministers to strengthen UK-Irish relations.
Carer who sexually abused disabled child has sentence increased28/05/2025 10:20:00
A carer who sexually abused a disabled child in his care has had his sentence more than doubled increased following an intervention by Solicitor General.
Violent man’s sentence extended after abusing against ex-partner16/05/2025 13:20:00
A violent man who assaulted and harassed his ex-partner in a sustained campaign of abuse has had his sentence extended after the Solicitor General intervened.
Dangerous sexual predator has sentence increased following intervention by Solicitor General14/05/2025 13:10:00
A dangerous predator who encouraged another man to rape and sexually assault a baby has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.
Thompsons Lecture: Employment law and the fundamental right to security12/05/2025 16:20:00
On Thursday 8 May 2025, the Attorney General Lord Hermer KC delivered the Thompson Foundation Lecture on “Employment law and the fundamental right to security”
Violent man’s sentence increased after fatal stabbing12/05/2025 11:25:00
A violent man who helped his friend fatally stab Harleigh Hepworth to death has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.
Sentence increase for child groomer following intervention by Solicitor General08/05/2025 13:20:00
A man who groomed and sexually abused a child has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.
Rapists and domestic abusers have sentences increased after Solicitor General intervenes07/05/2025 14:15:00
Violent offenders who abused women have had their sentences increased after Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP referred their cases to the Court of Appeal.