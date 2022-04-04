Conversion therapy ban should protect all people, says TUC

Responding to the government’s recent announcements on conversion therapy, Maria Exall, Chair of the TUC LGBT+ Workers Committee, recently said:

“Trade unions believe that LGBT+ people should be able to live freely as their whole selves at work and in the rest of their lives.

“Over the years, multiple trade union members have told us of the lifelong impact of undergoing conversion therapy. This unacceptable practice, aimed at promoting self-hatred of people’s core identities, scars LGBT+ people, often leaving them with mental health problems. One in 14 LGBT+ people are offered or have undergone conversion therapy, which seeks to force us to change or supress who we are.

“It has now been more than three years since the government said it would ban conversion therapy. This delay has meant more LGBT+ people have been subjected to these harmful practices.

“Ministers must urgently ban conversion therapy for all LGBT+ people – in medical, commercial and faith-based contexts, and whether targeted at lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans or non-binary people.

“Trade unions support all workers to live in freedom and with equality – we will not be divided. Ban conversion therapy now!”