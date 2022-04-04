WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Conversion therapy ban should protect all people, says TUC
Responding to the government’s recent announcements on conversion therapy, Maria Exall, Chair of the TUC LGBT+ Workers Committee, recently said:
“Trade unions believe that LGBT+ people should be able to live freely as their whole selves at work and in the rest of their lives.
“Over the years, multiple trade union members have told us of the lifelong impact of undergoing conversion therapy. This unacceptable practice, aimed at promoting self-hatred of people’s core identities, scars LGBT+ people, often leaving them with mental health problems. One in 14 LGBT+ people are offered or have undergone conversion therapy, which seeks to force us to change or supress who we are.
“It has now been more than three years since the government said it would ban conversion therapy. This delay has meant more LGBT+ people have been subjected to these harmful practices.
“Ministers must urgently ban conversion therapy for all LGBT+ people – in medical, commercial and faith-based contexts, and whether targeted at lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans or non-binary people.
“Trade unions support all workers to live in freedom and with equality – we will not be divided. Ban conversion therapy now!”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice crisis support record broken again in March01/04/2022 12:15:00
Citizens Advice has for the third month in a row broken its bleak record for providing crisis support.
Patients Association - Maternity services must listen to patients to avoid repeating failures identified in Ockenden Report31/03/2022 15:15:00
The final report of the Independent Review of Maternity Services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is shocking and heart-breaking to read. The lost opportunities to learn from mistakes, blaming women for failures in care, and a culture of not listening to families involved.
LGA responds to Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan31/03/2022 13:15:00
Vice Chair of the Local Government Association’s Safer Stronger Communities Board, Cllr Mohan Iyengar responded to the publication of the Government’s Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan
WWF - UK’s shift to sustainable farming at risk if government does not learn lessons from UK-Australia trade deal31/03/2022 11:40:00
A coalition of organisations including WWF, Compassion in World Farming, Greener UK, RSPCA, Sustain and Which? has condemned the UK Government’s failure to safeguard environmental protections, food safety and animal welfare standards in the UK-Australia trade deal, warning that UK standards will be eroded over time if lessons are not learned from the negotiations.
CIPD - One in five people say their employer is not doing enough to support their financial wellbeing31/03/2022 10:40:00
New research from the CIPD highlights fragile state of many employees’ finances, but highlights the positive impact workplace support can have
Patients Association - British Social Attitudes survey shows patients have run out of patience with NHS31/03/2022 09:40:00
The finding that public satisfaction with the NHS has fallen to its lowest level since 1997 should be a warning to the Government that the situation for patients seeking care is now really very bad.
Seafarers minimum wage plan “half a step forward”, says TUC29/03/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the suggestion that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps may bring forward legislation this week to extend the UK minimum wage to seafarers.
LGA responds to SEND and Alternative Provision Green Paper29/03/2022 10:40:00
Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, Deputy Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to the Government’s SEND and Alternative Provision Green Paper