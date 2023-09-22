Convicted ex Post Office workers urged to apply for a free case review

Former Post Office workers with criminal convictions linked to the discredited Horizon computer system are being encouraged to apply to have their cases reviewed following this week’s government announcement that anyone with a quashed conviction will be offered £600,000 in compensation.

Many will be able to appeal directly to the courts, but those who have been unsuccessful or who have pleaded guilty in a Magistrate’s Court are encouraged to apply to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to review their case.

A review by the CCRC can lead to a conviction or sentence being referred to the courts for review and being overturned.

The CCRC has so far referred 68 cases related to Post Office convictions or sentences to the appellate courts.

While the Horizon scandal is already the most widespread miscarriage of justice the CCRC has ever reviewed, there are still thought to be many more unchallenged potentially unjust convictions.

A review can only take place with the consent of the person involved.

The CCRC has raised awareness of the options open to convicted sub-postmasters and Post Office counter staff. This has included:

Writing directly to more than 350 former Post Office workers encouraging them to come forward to have their cases reviewed

Creating a dedicated section on the CCRC website giving information about challenging a conviction or a sentence related to the Post Office/ Horizon scandal

Briefing Members of Parliament and civil servants from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS)

Continuing to have dialogue with Post Office Limited (POL) and with other agencies who prosecuted sub post masters in England, Wales and Northern Ireland (the jurisdiction of the CCRC), namely the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland (PPSNI).

Helen Pitcher OBE, chairman of the CCRC, said: “Everybody affected by these failings should receive the justice they deserve.

“However, hundreds of potential applicants have still not come forward – whether that’s directly to the Court of Appeal or requesting a review from the CCRC.

“Some might understandably still be traumatised by what has happened to them and to their loved ones, but we can help and we encourage them to contact us.”

In addition to needing individual consent to review a case, cases involving Post Office staff cannot be issued as a batch because each case must be reviewed individually to determine whether the Horizon data was instrumental to the conviction. More information on this point can be found in this blog.

Anybody who thinks that their conviction might be affected by the issues with the Horizon system can contact the CCRC directly on 0121 233 1473 or find out more at www.ccrc.gov.uk/postofficecases/.

Notes to Editors

This press release was issued by the Communications Team, Criminal Cases Review Commission. They can be contacted by phone on: 0121 232 0900 or by email: press@ccrc.gov.uk.