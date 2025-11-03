Convicted murderer who stabbed pregnant girlfriend to death sentenced

A violent domestic abuser who stabbed his pregnant girlfriend to death after a furious row in which he told her to “get an abortion” has been sentenced to life in jail with a minimum term of 42 years.

Shaine March, 47, of Lewisham, South East London, stabbed Alana Odysseos to death at her home in Walthamstow in the early hours of Monday 22 July, 2024. She died at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds.

After March killed Alana, he initially suggested he was not guilty of murder and tried to rely on the partial defence of diminished responsibility claiming that at the time he killed Alana he was suffering from an abnormality of mind. Prosecutors were able to demonstrate through eye witness testimony, CCTV and expert psychiatric evidence that this was not the case.

The CPS successfully set out March’s actions at the scene, his movements away from the scene and his disposal of key pieces of evidence including the murder weapon, various electronic devices including both his and Alana’s mobile telephone and items of clothing. At the conclusion of the prosecution’s case and the overwhelming strength of the evidence we presented against him, he pleaded guilty to Alana’s murder on day seven of his trial.

Samantha Yelland, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Shaine March committed an unimageable crime when he made the conscious decision to take away the life of his pregnant partner and her defenceless baby.

“His previous offending revealed a worrying pattern of emotional and physical abuse, and he showed no remorse when he was being arrested on suspicion of Alana’s murder.

“March tried to suggest that he had available to him the partial defence of diminished responsibility – but we were determined to ensure he faced the full force of the law after the monstrous crimes he had committed.

“Every woman deserves to feel safe while living in their own home and March betrayed his victim’s trust. Tragically, Alana’s family have been left without a daughter, a sister or an aunt and her children have been left without a mother.

“Our thoughts today are with Alana’s family and friends. This case is another terrible reminder of the devastating impact violence against women and girls has on our society.”

In the months leading up to her death, Alana confided in friends and family that March, a serial abuser with a history of violent offending, and a previous conviction for murder, had started to become violent and abusive towards her. He had smashed a glass in her face and had made her delete all the telephone numbers of male contacts in her phone. He would demand she video call him to prove she was alone and at one point cruelly destroyed her daughter’s toys out of spite.

He also exhibited coercive and controlling behaviour, with the victim revealing to her family that March had interfered and caused distance between her and her loved ones in the months leading up to her murder.

Upon his arrest, the defendant boasted about killing Alana shouting ‘her name is Alana Odysseos, I stabbed her, I killed her’ and ‘I don’t regret nothing… allow me to rot in jail …. I don’t ever want to come out.” He showed no remorse.

The CPS’s specialist homicide unit was able to prove beyond doubt that Shaine March was guilty of murder.

