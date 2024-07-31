National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Convicted: Ringleader of gang which attempted to smuggle cocaine worth £11 million in bananas
The ringleader of an organised crime group which attempted to smuggle 139 kilos of cocaine into the UK hidden in a consignment of bananas has been convicted.
Sajid Ali, 56, from Birmingham, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers at Heathrow Airport in January this year, minutes before boarding a flight to Istanbul, Turkey, where he was living at the time.
His criminal associates had previously been apprehended while unloading a shipping container they believed contained the £11m pounds-worth of drugs at a storage company in Coventry in April 2022, and are now serving a total of 62 years in prison.
Ali deliberately distanced himself from the operation, choosing instead to instruct the group via WhatsApp voice and text messages to his lieutenants Mirgent Shahu, 33, from Sutton Coldfield, and Robert Ball, 60, from Cheshire.
Ball sent images of the container in situ to Ali just before the packages were unloaded.
The container had arrived at London Gateway port from Ecuador a few days before. Here, unbeknownst to the gang, Border Force officers who were working with the NCA found the cocaine packages in the roof area, removed them and resealed the container.
A few days later, Ball, who was found to be acting on behalf of an Albanian organised crime group, contacted the shipping firm to ask them to release four containers, including the one he thought contained drugs.
He arranged for a transport company to collect and move the containers to the storage company in Herald Way, Coventry.
These movements were watched by NCA surveillance officers.
Ali, Ball and Shahu met at a Costa Coffee in Kings Heath, Birmingham, on the morning of 15 April 2022 to make the final arrangements. Ball and Shahu then travelled to Coventry where they met with accomplices Florjan Ibra and Arman Kaviani.
Ball and Shahu instructed Ibra and Kaviani, who used a forklift truck to get on top of the container.
They tore open the roof using a crowbar and started unloading packages they believed contained the drugs, but as they did so NCA and police officers moved in to arrest them. Kaviani and Ibra attempted to flee but were apprehended. All four men were later charged with cocaine importation offences and jailed for a total of 62 years at Warwick Crown Court in November last year.
Ali was convicted by a jury at Coventry Crown court yesterday (30 July), following a three-week trial. He is due to be sentenced on 16 October.
NCA Operations Manager Paul Orchard said: “There is no doubt that Sajid Ali pulled the strings for this group, employing Ball and Shahu to oversee the dirty work of extracting what he thought were packages of cocaine from the shipping container.
“Had this load not been intercepted and seized, it would have been worth millions of pounds on the streets of the UK.
“Ali was in this for profit, but this criminality also comes at a huge human cost.
“Cocaine fuels violence and exploitation, including gang culture and firearm and knife crime in the UK and around the world.
“Removing this consignment from circulation will have been a sizeable blow to this criminal network, preventing them from generating profits that would have been invested in further criminality. We are determined to dismantle major international crime groups like this one from top to bottom.”
Caroline Hughes, Specialist Prosecutor in the CPS, said: “This was a major operation, which saw a vast quantity of drugs seized before they could reach the community's streets.
“Throughout the investigation, Sajid Ali refused to admit his involvement in this large-scale drug operation, however the evidence carefully pieced together by the NCA and the CPS demonstrated the leading role he played in this importation.
“The CPS is committed to working with investigators such as the National Crime Agency to ensure that criminal drugs gangs are brought to justice.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/convicted-ringleader-of-gang-which-attempted-to-smuggle-cocaine-worth-11-million-in-bananas
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Child sex offender caught on the run faces jail for attack in 200331/07/2024 15:15:00
A child sex offender caught by the National Crime Agency and international police after five years on the run potentially faces a prison sentence, after being found guilty of indecently assaulting a girl in 2003.
Arrest follows fatal Channel crossing31/07/2024 14:15:00
National Crime Agency officers have arrested a man in connection with a Channel crossing which led to the death of a woman in France on Sunday.
NCA recovers £780,000 in the first UK forfeiture of sanctioned funds30/07/2024 11:15:00
For the first time in the UK, the National Crime Agency has secured the forfeiture of sanctioned funds under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
People smuggler who arranged spaces on Channel boat crossings jailed following NCA investigation25/07/2024 16:15:00
A prolific people smuggler has been jailed for nearly ten years for arranging Channel crossings to the UK in small boats
Man found guilty of abusing children 16 years ago25/07/2024 11:15:00
A man who sexually abused a vulnerable young girl, aided by his girlfriend at the time, has faced justice 16 years later as a result of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
12,000 takedowns as NCA leads blitz on people smugglers' social media accounts25/07/2024 10:05:00
The National Crime Agency has led a huge increase in the number of takedowns of social media posts, pages and accounts advertising the services of people smugglers, thanks to a partnership with four major social media companies.
Spanish national jailed following large Manchester Airport cannabis seizure24/07/2024 11:10:00
A Spanish man who attempted to smuggle almost 160 kilos of cannabis into the UK via Manchester Airport has been jailed for more than three years.
NCA infiltrates world's most prolific DDoS-for-hire service23/07/2024 14:15:00
The National Crime Agency has infiltrated a significant DDoS-for-hire service which has been responsible for tens of thousands of attacks every week across the globe.