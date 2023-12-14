Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Convicted sex offender jailed two more years for assaulting teenage girl
A sex offender who assaulted a teenage girl after stealing her phone from her has been jailed for two more years.
The CPS prosecuted Ishtiaq Khaliq, 40, after an investigation by officers from the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood, which is looking into allegations of non-familial child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.
Khaliq, formerly of Rotherham, previously pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault and one count of theft. He was sentenced today at Sheffield Crown Court to two years imprisonment. This is to run consecutively with a sentence he is currently serving.
Between July 2000 and July 2002, Khaliq met the victim, who was aged 13 or 14 at the time, in the stairwell of a block of flats before stealing her phone from her.
He told the victim she had to perform a sexual act to have it returned to her. She stated she did not want to do this. Khaliq did not return her phone after the assault.
The defendant is already serving a 17-year prison sentence having been convicted in 2016 of other child sexual abuse offences.
Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS said: “Ishtiaq Khaliq stole a child’s phone to coerce her into performing a sexual act for his own gratification.
“This incident has had a profound and long-lasting impact on the victim who I commend for coming forward to report what happened to her. It is because of her evidence that we were able to bring Khaliq to justice.
“I hope this prosecution sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside the NCA, will continue to relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place.”
Last year, to deal with the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases, the CPS established its dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
NCA Operations Manager Stuart Cobb said: “Khaliq was a serial sex offender who intimidated his victims. I pay tribute to all those who have had the courage to come forward and tell us what he did to them.
“Supporting victims remains our number one priority, and we remain determined to seek justice for as many as possible.”
To date, The CPS has successfully prosecuted 26 cases investigated under Operation Stovewood.
We remain determined to seek justice for as many victims as possible. We will continue to work with the NCA on existing Stovewood cases and will begin to work closely with South Yorkshire Police to provide advice on any new cases they bring forward from 1 January 2024 under this operation.
Notes to editors
- Liz Fell is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’ Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit which is part of the Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Ishtiaq Khaliq [DOB: 07/02/83] pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of indecent assault.
- He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 14 December 2023 to two years imprisonment to run consecutively with his current sentence
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/convicted-sex-offender-jailed-two-more-years-assaulting-teenage-girl
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Violent abuser who murdered ex-partner and disposed of her body is convicted12/12/2023 10:10:10
An abusive boyfriend who murdered his former partner and disposed of her body more than a decade ago has today been convicted of her murder.
Rapist who targeted sleeping passenger on London Underground service jailed for 14 years11/12/2023 16:10:00
A dangerous predator who raped a sleeping passenger on a London Underground service has been jailed for 14 years.
Four men imprisoned for the supply of illegal drugs11/12/2023 15:25:00
Four members of an organised crime group and a criminal associate have been imprisoned/sentenced recently (Thursday 7 December 2023) for their roles in the importation and distribution of huge quantities of cocaine and cannabis, at Stafford Crown Court.
National Police Chiefs’ Council, Crown Prosecution Service and College of Policing commit to transforming investigation and prosecution of domestic abuse11/12/2023 12:20:00
Police chiefs, the College of Policing and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recently (08 December 2023) announced a joint commitment to transforming how they investigate, handle and prosecute domestic abuse to ensure victims are better supported, timeliness is improved, and more offenders are brought to justice.
Man who posed as model agency scout to blackmail children into sending him indecent images jailed07/12/2023 15:10:00
A man who blackmailed children into sending him indecent images of themselves over social media has today been jailed.
Shropshire man jailed for £1.9 m cheque fraud after plea agreement06/12/2023 09:20:00
A former Shropshire hotel manager has been jailed for five years after defrauding almost £2 million from businesses using invalid cheques.
Three money laundering cash couriers guilty of transporting £104m in criminal cash out of the UK05/12/2023 15:25:00
Three money laundering cash couriers were found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court, for their part in arranging the transportation of illegally obtained cash out of the United Kingdom.
Haulage boss jailed seven years for his role in people-smuggling network linked to Essex lorry deaths04/12/2023 15:25:00
A haulage boss was recently (30 November 2023) jailed for his involvement in a people-smuggling network linked to the tragic deaths of 39 Vietnamese men, women and children in Essex.
Oxbridge fraudster gets another eight-years in jail for failing to pay back £2.7m court order01/12/2023 12:20:00
One of the five Oxbridge-educated fraudsters who lured wealthy individuals to invest in fake “green” projects is sentenced to an additional term of imprisonment for non-payment of his £2.7m Confiscation Order.