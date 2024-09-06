Conviction involving EU driving license quashed by Northern Ireland Court

A conviction for driving without a license has been quashed by the County Court in Northern Ireland, after a referral by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Stefan Stefanov was convicted in April 2022, after providing police with a Bulgarian driving license when he was pulled over in January 2022.

Mr Stefanov was prosecuted for driving without a license on the basis that his Bulgarian driving license only entitled him to drive in Northern Ireland for a year after he became a resident.

After he was convicted Mr Stefanov was told by the Driver & Vehicle Agency that his license authorised him to drive in Northern Ireland until the license expired.

The case was referred by the CCRC in June 2024 and the conviction was quashed on 5 September 2024.

Notes to Editor: