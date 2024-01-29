Conviction of Syrian asylum seeker referred to Crown Court

The CCRC has referred the conviction of a man who fled Syria and claimed asylum in the UK. The man left Syria after being required to join the army there and feared persecution if returned.

Mr B arrived at Heathrow airport in April 2015 without a valid immigration document. He was arrested and later pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court to an offence under the Asylum and Immigration (Treatment of Claimants) Act 2004. He was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment.

In October 2015, following his release, the Home Office granted him asylum with five years’ leave to remain. He has since been granted indefinite leave to remain.

A thorough CCRC review of the case has found that Mr B had a statutory defence available to him under section 2 of the 2004 Act, namely a ‘reasonable excuse’ for failing to produce an immigration document.

This defence would quite probably have succeeded but Mr B was not advised of its existence. Consequently, he entered a guilty plea that deprived him of the opportunity to present that defence.

There is a real possibility that the ‘reasonable excuse’ defence will succeed on appeal and that the Crown Court will not uphold the conviction.

Notes to editors