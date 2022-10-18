Criminal Cases Review Commission
|Printable version
Conviction overturned following CCRC referral due to concerns about witness
The Court of Appeal has overturned a CCRC referral for conspiracy to commit common assault and actual bodily harm.
The 2004 conviction of Mr Uthayathas Balasubramaniam, which was referred by the CCRC in December of 2021, was overturned by the Court on 14 October 2022.
The case relates to the death of Sellathurai Balasingham on 6 November 2001 who was attacked and beaten to death by a group of men near to his home in South London.
Mr Balasubramaniam was one of a number of men charged with his murder.
Following several appeals and re-trials, the Court of Appeal overturned the convictions of all but one of Mr Balasubramaniam’s co-defendants in 2011.
During those proceedings new information came to light, including questions regarding the credibility of a witness.
You can read the original press release for Mr Balasubramaniam’s referral here.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/conviction-overturned-following-ccrc-referral-due-to-concerns-about-witness/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
Joseph Tsang case referred to Court of Appeal03/10/2022 15:20:00
The CCRC has referred the case of Mr Joseph Tsang to the Court of Appeal due to concerns about his sentence and the lawfulness of one of his convictions.
Jury misdirection before murder conviction causes the CCRC to refer first joint enterprise case in Northern Ireland23/08/2022 10:05:00
For the first time in Northern Ireland, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) yesterday referred a joint enterprise case as a possible miscarriage of justice.
CCRC welcomes announcement of long-requested review of appeals process08/08/2022 13:33:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) recently (5 August) applauded the confirmation of a wide-ranging review of the laws governing appeals for criminal cases.
Husband’s application is latest Horizon case sent for appeal04/08/2022 09:15:00
The husband of a deceased Post Office worker has seen his wife’s case posthumously referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), taking the total of CCRC “Horizon” cases sent for appeal to 62.
Proposed 15% legal aid increase for CCRC work is ‘a bare minimum’01/07/2022 11:10:00
Legal aid fees for lawyers conducting CCRC work should increase by 15% as ‘a bare minimum’, according to the views of a stakeholder forum consulted by the CCRC.
CCRC refers a further Post Office case for Appeal24/06/2022 16:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) has referred another Post Office case to the Crown Court due to concerns about the Horizon computer system.
Council tax benefit fraud conviction referred to Crown Court21/06/2022 10:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) has referred a conviction to the Crown Court after it decided that that there is a real possibility the prosecution was invalid as proceedings were not issued within the time limits.
New legal arguments form basis of two CCRC referrals of prison sentences09/06/2022 11:05:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) has referred the prison sentences handed down in two separate and unrelated cases to the Court of Appeal.