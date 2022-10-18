Conviction overturned following CCRC referral due to concerns about witness

The Court of Appeal has overturned a CCRC referral for conspiracy to commit common assault and actual bodily harm.

The 2004 conviction of Mr Uthayathas Balasubramaniam, which was referred by the CCRC in December of 2021, was overturned by the Court on 14 October 2022.

The case relates to the death of Sellathurai Balasingham on 6 November 2001 who was attacked and beaten to death by a group of men near to his home in South London.

Mr Balasubramaniam was one of a number of men charged with his murder.

Following several appeals and re-trials, the Court of Appeal overturned the convictions of all but one of Mr Balasubramaniam’s co-defendants in 2011.

During those proceedings new information came to light, including questions regarding the credibility of a witness.

