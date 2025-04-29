Convictions referred to Northern Ireland Court of Appeal due to ‘inhuman and degrading’ treatment in custody

A man’s three convictions have been referred by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal after evidence suggested there was the use of torture or inhuman and degrading treatment to procure a confession.

Patrick O’Neill was convicted in 1972 for possessing ammunition with intent, possessing ammunition without a certificate and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years’ imprisonment.

In November 1971 Mr O’Neill was approached by two Scots Guards while in a car outside an address in Belfast. He claimed he was waiting for someone at the property. They denied knowing Mr O’Neill, and after his car was searched 700 rounds of ammunition were said to have been found in a concealed compartment on the driver’s side.

The following day, his family farm was searched where a quantity of arms was found.

After being transferred to Palace Barracks in Holywood, he was interrogated on six occasions with no solicitor present. He was subsequently medically examined, and several injuries were noted.

A detective said they had spoken to Mr O’Neill, and he had admitted being fully responsible for the ammunition but had declined to make a written statement.

Mr O’Neill’s representatives applied to the CCRC in June 2019. The CCRC has referred the case on the basis of executive misconduct, inadmissibility of confession evidence and insufficient evidence absent of a confession.

The CCRC now considers there is a real possibility the convictions will not be upheld and has referred them to the Court of Appeal.

