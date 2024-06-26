Cooler and windy weather on the way

Today will see the peak of the current high temperatures before things cool off from tomorrow, with unseasonably windy conditions in the north of the UK on Thursday.

It will be a very warm or hot day for many today (Wednesday) with temperatures of 31°C possible in the southeast, which would be the highest of the year so far. Elsewhere, temperatures are likely to be higher than yesterday, with mid-to-high 20s Celsius for the rest of England and Wales. It will be cloudier in the north and northwest, with a few showers over higher ground in Scotland.

Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far, with 30°C reached at Chertsey in Surrey. This value is likely to be beaten today before things cool off tomorrow.

Change in type overnight

Rain and brisk winds reach the far west by Wednesday evening, with the potential for some heavy outbreaks of rain over northwest Scotland and signalling the change in weather type over the next 24 hours.

Paul Gundersen is a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office and says: “A cold front will sweep down from the northwest to the southeast over the next 24 hours, bringing with it cooler air and an end of the very warm weather many have been experiencing in recent days.

“A band of patchy rain, which could be heavy in the far northwest at first, will move east across England and Wales, bringing temperatures closer to average. It will still be very warm in the far southeast on Thursday, but the cooler air will arrive by the evening, and then all places will enjoy a much cooler night than of late.”

Unseasonably windy in the north

It will be unseasonably windy in the northern half of the UK on Thursday, with gales affecting coasts and hills of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and gusts of 30 to 35mph inland as far south as northern England and north Wales. These gusts will make temperatures feel even cooler, especially at higher elevations, where severe gales are possible. If you have an outdoor event planned, are heading to the coast, or are planning a hill-walking trip, it’s worth keeping in touch with the latest forecast.

Further ahead

Friday will be bright and breezy with showers in the north, heavier across Scotland. Elsewhere, the weather will be fine with variable cloud and sunny spells, feeling warmer in the south and cooler in the north.

The weekend will see plenty of warm and dry weather, especially in the south and east. There will be some cloud and patchy rain or showers around, mostly across central and northern parts of the UK where it will be on the cool side. Southern parts will often see dry and bright weather where it will feel warm in the sunshine.

You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube by following us, on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.