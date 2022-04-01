Cabinet Office
COP President Alok Sharma visits Brazil to press for implementation of the Glasgow Climate Pact, urging for action ahead of COP27
COP President Alok Sharma visited Brazil this week to maintain momentum on delivering commitments made in the landmark Glasgow Climate Pact signed at COP26 and discuss how the UK can work with Brazil on climate change.
- COP President Alok Sharma visited São Paulo and Brasilia to discuss implementation of climate commitments made in the Glasgow Climate Pact
- Mr Sharma met the Vice President, Ministers for Environment, Energy, Justice and Vice Minister of Agriculture, along with representatives from state and city governments, members of civil society and business to discuss the transition to a low carbon global economy
- Tackling deforestation is crucial in meeting climate targets in Brazil, with emissions linked to deforestation and agriculture making Brazil the 7th highest emitter globally
Starting his visit in the city of Sao Paulo, Mr Sharma met with Brazilian Environment Minister, Joaquim Leite where he thanked Brazil for its collaborative approach at COP26 and the announcement of its 2030 climate action plan, long-term strategy for net zero by 2050 and commitment to zero illegal deforestation by 2030.
Mr Sharma set out the UK’s priorities as COP Presidency to work with countries in 2022 to implement their climate action plans, and the key role that Brazil has to play as a G20 member and the custodians of around 60% of the Amazon rainforest. Managing emissions from deforestation, agriculture and related supply chains, including growing soy for livestock feed, will be crucial to keep the goals of limiting global temperature warming to 1.5 degrees.
Mr Sharma discussed in meetings with the Vice President, Hamilton Mourão, Ministers of Energy, Bento Albuquerque, of Justice, Anderson Torres, and vice minister of Agriculture, Marcos Montes as well as with the President of Senate Rodrigo Pacheco, the pledges already made, including tackling deforestation,and the advantages atransition to a low carbon economy would bring more o the country.
At the launch of the Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) campaign in Brazil, Mr Sharma set out the vital role finance has in the transition to net zero emissions by the middle of the century. Financial institutions and asset managers came together to commit to net zero at this event, with Mr Sharma urging even more Brazilian Private Finance Institutions to join the campaign.
Momentum is building in Brazil for an economy-wide shift towards net zero. In a meeting with Brazilian states, municipalities and businesses, Mr Sharma thanked the leadership of these actors so far and encouraged those who have not yet done so to join the Race to Zero campaign. Mr Sharma also spoke with businesses including CEOs from Klabin and Suzano, and members of civil society to discuss the benefits that a net zero future offers.
On his second day of the visit, Mr Sharma spoke in Brasilia at the Brazil Energy Prosperity Programme, with Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Bento de Albuquerque. The Programme is a crucial example of UK-Brazil cooperation and Mr Sharma said that it is a vital part of Brazil’s transition to clean energy, supporting work on offshore wind, waste to energy, biofuels and others.
COP President Alok Sharma said:
I have been pleased to be back in Brazil to speak with Ministers on the delivery of their COP26 commitments, which include halving emissions by 2030 on the path to net zero by 2050 and annual targets to reduce deforestation.
2022 is the year to turn commitments made in Glasgow into action and Brazil has an important role in delivering these commitments, as custodians of large parts of the Amazon rainforest and as a member of the G20. Setting out a long term strategy and implementation plan to get to net zero will be important on the road to COP27.
The transition to clean, resilient net zero economies is accelerating around the world and private sector innovation, expertise and finance is critical to help us plug the gap to meet this challenge.
It is encouraging to see the increasing number of net zero pledges being made by Brazilian businesses and I urge all companies in Brazil, and around the world, to join the Race to Zero campaign and the Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero to demonstrate their commitment to green growth.
