Cabinet Office
|Printable version
COP26 President Alok Sharma calls for shake up of the international system to confront urgent climate challenges
COP26 President Alok Sharma will today (Friday 14 October, 2022) deliver a major keynote address at the Wilson Center think-tank in Washington, D.C., outlining key climate finance priorities ahead of COP27 next month.
- Alok Sharma to address audience at Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. on Friday 14 October, with last keynote speech before COP27
- Mr Sharma will urge global institutions to urgently adapt and ensure tackling the climate crisis is a fundamental part of their overall purpose
- Address follows Mr Sharma’s engagements at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings this week
COP26 President Alok Sharma will today (Friday 14 October, 2022) deliver a major keynote address at the Wilson Center think-tank in Washington, D.C., outlining key climate finance priorities ahead of COP27 next month.
Mr Sharma is expected to address how the international system - including multilateral development banks, businesses, central banks, finance ministries and regulators - must reform to support faster climate action in line with the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact, which was agreed by nearly 200 countries at COP26 last year.
Mr Sharma is expected to say: “The world is recognising that we cannot tackle the defining challenge of this century, with institutions defined by the last.
“We have to incentivise every aspect of the international system to recognise the systemic risk of climate change, and to make managing it effectively its central task,” he will add.
The COP26 President is also expected to echo a “compelling call for an overhaul of our global financial architecture” as set out in the Bridgetown Agenda by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.
Mr. Sharma will say that multilateral institutions of today were not set up with the purpose of tackling an existential climate crisis and that “climate must be at the very heart of what they do, and they must do more to lead on this agenda.
“The world cannot afford for such institutions to be cautious in how their considerable climate resources are deployed. That, I think, is a matter of social justice as well as environmental security.”
Speaking to an audience of policy, finance and business representatives, with just three weeks remaining until the start of COP27, Mr Sharma will also reflect on the legacy of COP26 and the UK’s Presidency.
“It will soon be time for Egypt to pick up the baton. I want COP27 to build on the success of COP26, just as COP26 built on COP25, and COP24 before that,” he will say.
Mr. Sharma will say that this momentum has been challenged by competing priorities governments have faced this year, but will also emphasise these priorities cannot be tackled in isolation or distract from the net zero transition. The COP President will also recognise that despite progress during the UK Presidency year, including 24 new Nationally Determined Contributions, countries are not on track to deliver the full promise of the Glasgow Climate Pact.
He will conclude by urging all Parties to arrive in Egypt with the same spirit of urgency, collaboration and compromise that underpinned the success of COP26 in Glasgow. As the impacts of climate change become more extreme and spiral, this will include addressing core issues like loss and damage.
Mr. Sharma will call on countries to tackle loss and damage by building “on our collective progress at COP26” but “go further still.” He will also confirm that the UK believes it is right that there is a new agenda item on this issue.
The event is hosted by the Wilson Center, in partnership with the British Embassy, Washington D.C.
The speech will be live streamed via the Wilson Center website at 1500 BST / 1000 ET on Friday 14 October, and on the COP26 Twitter channel.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cop26-president-alok-sharma-calls-for-shake-up-of-the-international-system-to-confront-urgent-climate-challenges
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
New National Science and Technology Council established12/10/2022 16:10:00
New National Science and Technology Council established to deliver UK strategic advantage through science and technology.
COP26 President Alok Sharma to attend IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings12/10/2022 11:15:00
COP26 President Alok Sharma will travel to Washington, D.C. from 12 to 15 October.
New Permanent Secretary Treasury Team Announced11/10/2022 12:15:00
James Bowler has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary to the Treasury.
Project update on National Underground Asset Register published06/10/2022 10:10:00
The Geospatial Commission publishes a project update on the National Underground Asset Register (NUAR) and invites participation from all asset owners in Northern Ireland and England.
Alok Sharma, COP26 President, to return to Kenya to advance African climate leadership ahead of COP2706/10/2022 09:10:00
COP26 President Alok Sharma will travel to Kenya from 5-7 October, following his attendance at Pre-COP in the DRC.
New Civil Service Commissioners appointed04/10/2022 11:15:00
Elizabeth Walmsley, Stephen Cohen, Christopher Pilgrim and Atul Devani have been appointed as Commissioners as part of the Civil Service Commission.
Government pays tribute to Nuclear Test Veterans as UK marks 70th anniversary of first weapons test04/10/2022 09:20:00
Government to host a commemorative event, recognising the contribution veterans of nuclear tests have made to Britain’s security over seven decades.
COP President Alok Sharma to attend pre-COP negotiations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ahead of COP2703/10/2022 09:10:00
The COP President will travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo for pre-COP, which runs from 3-5 October.