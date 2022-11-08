Welsh Government
|Printable version
COP27: ‘No time to rest’, says Minister for Climate Change
Minister for Climate Change Julie James has told world leaders there is “no time to rest” as the UN Conference on Climate Change meets for the 27th time in Egypt.
Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference, the Minister said responding to the climate emergency is an opportunity to create new green jobs and to improve health and wellbeing by improving the environment we all live in.
She said:
Many of the issues we face are interlinked and can be addressed with integrated solutions.
Home-grown renewable energy helps to lower our carbon emissions and creates green jobs, but it may also help to protect bill payers from the some of the current volatility in the gas and electricity markets, which is causing prices to spike at the moment.
At last year’s COP26 in Glasgow, Wales joined the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance and called time on coal and fossil fuel extraction.
Last month, the Welsh Government announced plans to develop publicly-owned renewable energy developer, which will see profits re-invested in local communities in Wales to benefit the people in Wales.
Wales continues to support community-owned renewable energy projects and has does not support fracking and gas drilling.
Climate change is not something which is happening in the distant future – it is happening now. Between March and September, Wales received less than two thirds of the expected rainfall – the driest period on record.
The Chief Medical Officer for Wales has warned an increase in unusual weather events, such as extreme heat, cold and floods, is likely to disproportionately affect the most vulnerable people living in deprived areas and further exacerbate health inequalities.
Julie James said:
Our transition to net zero must have social justice at its heart and leave nobody behind. We must not shy away from what is needed over the next decade, which will shape the future of our country.
Just as I’m asking all world leaders at COP27 not to rest when it comes to climate change, I want to ask everyone in Wales to be part of our journey to net zero.
I want everyone to come together as one big team, to act on the climate and to build a better future for our country.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/cop27-no-time-rest-says-minister-climate-change
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Seamless bilingual scheduled meetings in Microsoft Teams08/11/2022 09:05:00
Welsh Government leads the way for seamless bilingual scheduled meetings with a new Microsoft Teams feature.
New research shows 20mph speed limit could save Wales £100 million in first year07/11/2022 14:05:00
A new 20mph default speed limit in communities across Wales could save £100m as deaths and injuries are reduced, according to new research.
‘A Christmas Welcome’ – First Minister launches annual Christmas Card Competition07/11/2022 11:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford is asking budding young artists to put their creative hats on and enter this year’s Christmas card competition.
New healthcare centre of excellence for Gwynedd: Siemens Healthineers to upgrade Llanberis facility and invest in new jobs with Welsh Government support04/11/2022 14:05:00
Siemens Healthineers will launch a healthcare centre of excellence in Llanberis, bringing with it a multi-million-pound investment in research and development (R&D) and securing high quality, long-term jobs with support from the Welsh Government.
UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) authority publishes response to registry data publication consultation04/11/2022 11:05:00
The UK ETS Authority has published its response to the UK ETS registry data publication consultation.
Welsh Museums Festival has half term covered31/10/2022 10:05:00
This week, museums across Wales are offering an inspirational half term for all as Welsh Museums Festival enters its second week.
“We are investing in the lives of those who need a helping hand,” says Social Justice Minister after meeting with care leavers benefitting from Basic Income pilot scheme28/10/2022 16:15:00
“We are investing in the lives of young people who need a helping hand to achieve their potential,” Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt has vowed after meeting with those taking part in a Basic Income pilot scheme in North Wales.
Pay rise and new contract for GPs in Wales28/10/2022 15:25:00
Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, has announced a new contract agreement with GPs in Wales, which will deliver the most significant reform of the contract since 2004.