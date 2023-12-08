Big Lottery Fund
COP28: Climate change - only a quarter (26%) of the UK feel optimistic about the world young people will inherit
New research out today from The National Lottery Community Fund shows that people in the UK are worried about the impact climate change could have on their local community and particularly on young people.
Two in three people (65%) believe climate change will reduce quality of life for future generations, and many say they are already factoring it in when making their own big life stage decisions:
- Nearly 6 in 10 people (56%) across the UK are concerned about the impact climate change might have on their local community
- Over four in ten (42%) of 16–34 year olds say climate change will affect whether they have children, while more than half (56%) say it will impact where they decide to live
- Many believe quality of life will suffer (65%) while a majority (57%) agree that climate change will deepen existing health inequalities
- Despite the lack of climate optimism, a majority (64%) still believe in the power of individual action to make a positive difference.
As the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) assembles this Friday (8 December) to discuss the power of youth action, new research from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, reveals the impact climate concerns are having on people’s optimism and life choices for the future.
Nearly six in ten people (56%) across the UK are concerned about the impact climate change might have on their local community, rising to 62% amongst young people aged 16 to 34.
When thinking about the world younger generations will inherit, only a quarter (26%) of people across the UK are optimistic about what this will look like. Many believe quality of life will suffer (65%) while 57% agree that climate change will deepen existing health inequalities.
Climate change considerations are already influencing many people's life decisions. Over four in ten (42%) of 16-34 year olds say that it will affect whether they have children or not. And while 41% of adults overall say that climate change will affect where they decide to live, this rises to 56% of 16–34 year olds, suggesting that younger people are already bearing the biggest impact on life choices.
The results also reveal a lack of optimism in climate action at a macro level, such as global politics and including the COP28 conference. A majority (65%) say that there is not enough action from other countries to tackle climate change, and 51% are worried that it is too late now for actions from the conference to make a difference. However, the recent announcement of the $400 million Loss and Damage Fund*, for poorer countries most impacted by climate change, may change this opinion.
Despite these climate concerns, a majority of people (64%) believe in the power of individual action to make a positive difference on climate change in communities – such as recycling, using public transport, and having fewer holidays abroad. 65+ year olds are most likely to believe this (69%), with 55-64 year olds close behind (66%).
The National Lottery Community Fund, which commissioned the survey of over 8,000 UK adults, supports communities to be more resilient, inclusive and environmentally sustainable, with key missions including helping children and young people to thrive.
As part of its drive, it has awarded over £60 million to communities across the UK to tackle the impact of climate change through its Climate Action Fund, since 2019.
Nick Gardner, Head of Climate Action at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “These findings paint a fascinating picture of how climate change is perceived in local communities. While it’s disappointing to see the impact it is already having on people’s life choices and decisions, it’s great to see genuine care between generations as we consider the world today’s young people will inherit.
“The results are a timely reminder of the power of community. We see this reflected through the passionate and committed groups we fund that are working hard to tackle climate action at a grassroots level and to create environmentally sustainable communities where young people can thrive.”
One such project is Youth for Climate and Nature (YouCAN) which received £1.2 million through the Climate Action Fund, and will help create a climate vision for the New Forest National Park and wider area. The project seeks to improve habitats and landscapes while creating new skills, job opportunities and stronger ties between communities and generations. This includes youth-led programmes to appeal to new audiences, and outreach to increase involvement across all ages.
Paul Walton, Head of Environment and Rural Economy at YouCAN, lead partner at the New Forest National Park Authority, said: “This research shows a clear consensus that climate change is one of the main challenges facing young people, but it’s heartening to see this is recognised by older generations.
“We see this intergenerational concern in action in our work. Thanks to National Lottery players, we are supporting both younger and older people concerned about climate change and the environment to connect and work with each other to improve our natural landscapes and habitats for all.”
Meanwhile Zero Carbon Cumbria, which was pioneered by Cumbria Action for Sustainability, received £2.5 million through the Climate Action Fund. It aims to create a zero-carbon Cumbria by 2037 in a socially, economically and environmentally beneficial way for all. Zero Carbon Cumbria brings together partner organisations across Cumbria, including councils, businesses, and community groups.
Their youth projects include annual youth-led climate summits that unite different organisations and groups that work with young people. The aim is to enhance engagement in community projects, reach young people of all ages, and work with local schools to enhance the curriculum and teacher subject knowledge.
Nida Batchelder, Youth Projects Manager at Cumbria Action for Sustainability, said: “We know how important it is for our young people to have agency, to be able to speak to power, and to feel that they have a say in their future. At a recent careers event over 97% of young people told us they were concerned about the climate – this statistic, and others like them, need to galvanise us all into action.
“Thanks to National Lottery players, we are supporting both younger and older people concerned about the environment to connect and work with each other to make a future that is liveable for all.”
National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£615.4 million) of life-changing funding to communities.
To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk
Research conducted on behalf of The National Lottery Community Fund by Savanta ComRes between 6th October and 13th November 2023 adults weighted to be representative of UK adults by gender, age, region, social grade and ethnicity.
The sample included 6,241 respondents in England, 1,101 respondents in Scotland, 1,102 respondents in Wales and 532 respondents in Northern Ireland. Data for each country was weighted to be representative of that country by age, gender, region, social grade and ethnicity.
8,976 UK adults were previously surveyed between 2nd and 28th November 2022 and 8,059 UK adults were interviewed between 7th and 22nd September 2021, and 7,009 UK adults were interviewed between 27th November and 8th December 2020.
*BBC, Poor countries win fight for climate cash at COP28 - BBC News.
