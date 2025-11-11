COP30: ‘Crucial moment for real-world results’ – Deputy First Minister

The Deputy First Minister has stated COP30 is a crucial moment for international collaboration and real-world results in our response to the climate change emergency.

As the UN Climate Change Conference begins in Brazil, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said that Wales is proof that small nations can lead transformative change on the global stage:

Ten years since the Paris Agreement, COP30 is a pivotal moment and marks the deadline for countries to submit their updated action plans which are crucial for determining whether limiting global warming to 1.5⁰C remains achievable.

It's no longer just about negotiating targets – this is now about delivering results.

Climate change affects us all, from flooding in Welsh communities to rising food prices and prolonged heatwaves. That is why we remain fully committed to the global fight against it and recognise this conference represents something more significant than previous gatherings.

Wales was the first country in the world to legislate for future generations – establishing a fundamental principle that guides everything we do, including climate action.

We are a nation that acts with integrity, delivers on our values, and understands our global responsibilities.

Most of the world's climate action will happen through local and regional efforts, which is why we are taking ambitious steps at home: reducing emissions, protecting our natural environment, and building climate-resilient communities.

But meaningful change happens when we stand together. We’re seeing how some are turning away from their climate commitments, which would leave communities less safe and less secure. That will never be our approach. By working alongside other states, regions, and Indigenous communities, we're standing up for the planet and for future generations.

We are proud to work closely with the UK Government and our international partners – and expect ongoing collaboration from this COP.

In Wales, we will continue turning climate ambition into results and stand ready to support meaningful outcomes from the global discussions.

Small nations don't just participate in shaping our global future – we lead it. In Wales, we know that when you legislate for the future, act with integrity, and work in genuine partnership, you can punch well above your weight.