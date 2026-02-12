Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Core Group Statement for the Interactive dialogue on the oral update of the OHCHR on the human rights situation in the Sudan
Sudan Core Group Statement for the oral update of the OHCHR on the human rights situation in and around El Fasher, in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Sudan.
Mr President,
This statement is on behalf of the Sudan Core Group: Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom.
We welcome the High Commissioner’s powerful update. Sustained Human Rights Council attention remains crucial.
Survivors of last year’s brutal attacks in El Fasher, following months of siege by the RSF, have reported indiscriminate and ethnically motivated killings, and horrendous systematic sexual and gender‑based violence. A recent Médecins Sans Frontières report shows that El Fasher has become a ghost town. UN teams have encountered landmines and unexploded ordnance, severely restricting movement and rendering neighbourhoods unsafe. Human rights organisations warn that those still inside face the persistent threat of further grave and systematic violence.
The ICC’s initial assessment indicates crimes against humanity and war crimes by the RSF in El Fasher.
The Fact Finding Mission must be granted immediate and unhindered access to El Fasher and to Sudan more broadly, to gather the information necessary for its independent reporting.
We are concerned by intensified fighting in North and South Kordofan where civilians remain trapped between warring parties and face famine‑like conditions.
We must prevent a repeat of El Fasher’s atrocities. Civilians must be protected and granted safe passage, humanitarian access must be immediately facilitated, and all parties must respect international humanitarian and human rights law.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/core-group-statement-for-the-interactive-dialogue-on-the-oral-update-of-the-ohchr-on-the-human-rights-situation-in-the-sudan
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK to lead multinational cyber defence exercise from Singapore.12/02/2026 13:17:15
The UK will lead the multinational defensive cyber exercise Defence Cyber Marvel (DCM) 2026, a multilateral cyber defence exercise conducted by the British Army Cyber Association.
Intelligence agencies provide briefings on foreign interference11/02/2026 12:14:00
MI5 and cyber security services deliver rare briefings to Vice Chancellors and political parties to harden the UK’s resilience against foreign interference.
FCDO Statement on expansion of Israeli control over the West Bank10/02/2026 14:10:00
An FCDO statement on the Israeli Security Cabinet's decision to expand Israeli control over the West Bank.
Foreign Secretary responds to Jimmy Lai sentencing10/02/2026 10:25:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday responded to the sentencing of Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong.
The Gambia's WTO Trade Policy Review: UK Statement – February 202609/02/2026 12:25:00
UK Statement at The Gambia’s World Trade Organization Trade Policy Review. Delivered by Kumar Iyer, Ambassador and Permanent Representative for the UK Mission to the WTO and UN in Geneva (05 February 2026).
UK provides vital humanitarian support as Ukraine suffers through brutal winter09/02/2026 11:15:00
The UK government has been supporting more than 1 million Ukrainians affected by the energy crisis this winter.
Sudan: Foreign Secretary's statement, 5 February 202606/02/2026 16:10:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday gave a statement to Parliament following her trip to Adré on the Sudanese border in Chad.
Russia could signal a willingness to move from coercion to constructive engagement by ending its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: UK statement to the OSCE06/02/2026 14:10:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford condemns Russia’s mass strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during severe winter temperatures.