Cornelia Parker creates new work for Coronation exhibition

Stunning new artwork commissioned by the Government Art Collection to mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla goes on show at The National Archives from 2 May.

The free exhibition, Happy & Glorious, showcases work by artists from across the UK created in response to the Coronation on 6 May 2023. Each artwork offers its own take on this historic moment and explores its significance to the artist and their local communities.

Sir Chris Bryant, Minister for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism, yesterday said:

“This extraordinary exhibition brings together a wide range of artistic perspectives on the Coronation. From London to Balmoral, the commissions by the Government Art Collection capture this historic moment through different creative lenses and provide a commentary on what it meant to communities right across the UK. “I’m delighted that the exhibition will also be supported by public tours and events, as well as a dedicated youth programme. I would encourage as many people as possible to visit this unique and free exhibition when it opens in May.”

Saul Nassé, Chief Executive at The National Archives, yesterday said:

“We are delighted to be the first place to display these new works which reflect the excitement and pageantry of the Coronation weekend. And it’s not just artwork, we have archives too, with Edward II’s Coronation Roll from 1308 and the first chance to see King Charles III’s Coronation Roll, which was completed last year.”

Working in paint, pencil, photography, appliqué and thread, each artist offered a fresh perspective of this momentous occasion. In London, Cornelia Parker, Hew Locke and Dale Lewis offered responses to events in Westminster, while Joy Gerrard surveyed the crowds that gathered in both London and Belfast. In Manchester, Leslie Thompson reflected on celebrations across the city and, in Birmingham, Vanley Burke recorded community gatherings and local reactions. In Wales, Mohamed Hassan photographed a range of festivities across the country, while in Scotland, Sophie Gerrard focused on celebrations within rural communities.

Alongside the commissioned artworks, it will be the first chance to see two Coronation Rolls held at The National Archives, beautifully crafted documents recording details of the ceremony, guests and regalia. The practice of creating rolls for coronations dates back to the 14th century and the exhibition will feature the oldest surviving one, made for Edward II in 1308. For the first time, King Charles III’s Coronation Roll will be on public display too.

The exhibition runs at The National Archives in Kew for six months, closing on 2 November. It will be accompanied by a public programme of tours and events, as well as a dedicated youth programme.