Cornwall man given suspended sentence for running illegal site

Treve Young was sentenced to 22 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work.

A Cornwall man who repeatedly ignored warnings about the amount of waste that he illegally stockpiled at his business has been prosecuted by the Environment Agency (EA).

Treve Young, 52, operated the illegal site from Lower Spargo Farm, Mabe Burnthouse, to the west of Falmouth in Cornwall. He appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 December. Young pleaded guilty in October to two offences: one of operating a regulated facility without an environmental permit, and one for failing to provide when demanded copies of all written descriptions of waste.

He was sentenced to 22 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work during that period. He was also ordered to pay a £30,000 fine, prosecution costs of £5739.82, and a victim surcharge of £181.

The Court heard waste was imported to the site without an Environmental Permit and outside the scope of any waste exemption conditions.

The importation of waste continued after advice and guidance had been provided regarding the limitations of a U1 waste exemption, it also exceeded the boundaries of planning permission in place.

A U1 exemption allows a maximum of 1,000 tonnes of soil and stones, and up to 5,000 tonnes of inert material (including bricks, concrete, tiles and ceramics) for the purpose of construction.

Waste was imported to the site without an Environmental Permit

Young admitted in an interview under caution that he deliberately concealed documents from Environment Agency officers to try to cover up the true volume of waste which had been imported and that he had been operating as an unlicensed waste carrier.

The importation of waste to this area by Young from 20 April 2015 and 11 March 2024 was over 27,000 tonnes.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

Waste criminals should be aware how seriously we take their offending, including the financial benefit they obtain from their illegal activities. Offenders like Young simply won’t get away with concealing information or their assets. Waste crime can be a blight on the environment, communities and to legitimate businesses. If anyone suspects that waste crime is taking place in your community, contact our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Background

Treve Young was charged with the following offences:

1. Between 13.08.2019 and 10.03.2024 you Treve Young, on land at Lower Spargo Farm, Rose Valley, Mabe Burnthouse, Penryn, TR10 9JF did operate a regulated facility, except under and to the extent authorised by an environmental permit, namely a waste depositing operation for which no environmental permit was in force.

Contrary to regulations 38(1)(a) and 12(1)(a) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

2.On or about 02.02.2024 you Treve Young did fail to comply with the duty of care imposed by section 34(5) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 in that you did fail to provide when demanded under regulation 35(6) of the Waste (England and Wales) Regulations 2011 copies of all written descriptions of waste delivered to land at Lower Spargo Farm, Rose Valley, Mabe Burnthouse, Penryn, TR10 9JF between 13.08.2019 and 13.08.2021.

Contrary to s.34(5) and s34(6) Environmental Protection Act 1990.