Cornwall man sentenced to longer prison term for historic rape
The offender will spend longer in prison for rape which happened in the late 1970's and early 80's.
A man who raped a child in the late 70’s and early 80’s has received a lengthier jail sentence after the Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC MP referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, raped a child who was between 5 and 8 years old at the time of the offending. The offender was aged between 14 and 16 when the offending took place. He threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone about the offences that had taken place.
On 11 March 2022, the offender was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months’ imprisonment at Truro Crown Court for rape, indecent assault and indecency with a child.
The Solicitor General then referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme because he did not believe it reflected the severity of the offending that had taken place.
On 30 June the Court of Appeal found the original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 8 years’ imprisonment.
Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC MP recently said:
Today’s verdict shows that it is never too late for justice to be done, and I wish to commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward. The fact that this offending happened a long time ago makes it no less serious, and I welcome the decision of the Court to impose a longer sentence.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cornwall-man-sentenced-to-longer-prison-term-for-historic-rape
