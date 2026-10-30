Department for Work and Pensions
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Cornwall's first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair moves hundreds of young people closer to employment
Hundreds of young people attended Cornwall’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair to explore opportunities for jobs, apprenticeships, training and work experience at some of the region’s largest businesses.
- More than 250 young people secured jobs opportunities on the day, as employers connected with young people to showcase jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities in the region.
- The fair was hosted at the Eden Project, and highlighted opportunities for young people in local high growth sectors including renewable energy, engineering and critical minerals.
- Jobs fair is part of the government’s wider youth employment support, backed by £2.5 billion investment to help young people build a strong career path.
Employers and vacancies available on the day reflected the growing investment in clean energy, critical minerals and engineering sectors in Cornwall.
Over 500 young people attended the event, with many receiving advice on looking for job opportunities, completing applications, and preparing for interviews, giving them the confidence and skills they need to take the first step towards employment.
Workshops were held to ensure young people are able to make the most of the opportunities available to them, with one session seeing Google help jobseekers understand how to effectively use AI to enhance their CV, prepare for interviews and plan their career goals.
Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:
Every young person deserves the chance to fulfil their potential, which is why we’re bringing jobs, training and support directly into communities.
I’m delighted to see businesses and local partners opening doors for hundreds of young people, offering not just interviews, but also mentorship and career advice.
Through the Youth Guarantee, we’re determined to give every young person the chance to earn or learn.
The Youth Guarantee is the Government’s package of support aimed at giving every young person the chance to earn or learn, and the Jobs Fairs have become a key part of this, taking place across the country from Blackpool, Glasgow, and Cardiff to Leeds. These events have resulted in over 1,000 young people already moving into jobs, work experiences or training opportunities.
The event reinforced the Government’s commitment that all young people under 25 should be offered one of the following high-quality pathways:
- Employment
- Continued education
- An apprenticeship
- A traineeship, a work experience placement or Sector-Based Work Academy Programme (SWAP)
Cornwall Jobs Fair is the latest example of the Government’s work to support young people into employment or training. The youth employment support package, backed by £2.5 billion investment, will support almost one million young people, and create 500,000 opportunities.
As part of the government’s ongoing commitment to young people, at least one Youth Guarantee jobs fair will be held in every region of Great Britain. giving young people across the country direct access to opportunities near them.
Additional Information:
Over 45 employers and providers from across Nottingham attended the jobs fair, including:
- Balaena Falmouth
- Acorn by Synergie
- Army & Navy
- Berry Recruitment
- Bluebird Care
- BIFFA
- Cardo Group
- Carers Break
- China Fleet Country Club
- Cornish Lithium
- Cornish Metals
- Cornwall Bicycle Project
- Cornwall College
- Cornwall Council
- Cornwall Fish Producers Organisation
- Cornwall Marine Network
- Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
- Cornwall Resources
- Country Lane Foods
- Crystal Care
- Danish Crown
- English Heritage
- Eden Project
- GEL
- GreenLight
- Imerys
- Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
- Royal Navy
- Secure Forests
- Set Square Recruitment
- Seasalt
- St Austell College
- St Austell Brewery
- Staffline
- The Atlantic Hotel
- SUEZ
- The Hospitality Collective
- Truro & Penwith College
- Walstead
- MPower
- OCS
- The Focus Training Group
- Goonvean Group
- Ocean Housing
- Fowey Hall Hotel
- Equinoxx
- Restart
- Utilities Warehouse
- Mil Collections
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cornwalls-first-youth-guarantee-jobs-fair-moves-hundreds-of-young-people-closer-to-employment
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